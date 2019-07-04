England vs New Zealand: Tom Latham Hopes to Go One Better Than Dad Rod at World Cup

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham, who scored a fifty for the Black Caps in their loss to England at Durham said that despite the loss, he was hopeful of a good showing in the potential semi-final, which, if they won, would take him one step further than what his dad Rod Latham achieved with the Kiwis in the 1992 World Cup.
Latham, who had crossed a score of 14 for the first time in the tournament for New Zealand said, "I’ve spoken to him (his father) a lot over the years about that tournament – it was the same format as this one and hopefully we can go one better than they did.
“It was nice to spend time in the middle and get familiar with the things that I do well but we weren’t on the right side of the result.
I don’t think the toss was hugely important. The wicket did slow up a little bit but I think the way they played at the start did put us under pressure.
“The way we managed to pull things back and restrict them to 300 was outstanding. Unfortunately we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. If we are in that situation again hopefully we can correct a few things.”
Latham said that New Zealand’s players will start preparing for the semi-finals despite not knowing for sure whether they have qualified until Friday.
“We’ll have a couple of days off which will be nice for the guys to regroup. Then it’ll be about going back to basics and doing the things we do well to be successful.
“One you get to the semis it doesn’t matter who you play you’ve got to play two good games of cricket to win the final.
“Hopefully we can get a little bit of confidence in those two training sessions and then hit the ground running in the semi-final.”
