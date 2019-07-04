starts in
Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

England vs New Zealand: Tom Latham Hopes to Go One Better Than Dad Rod at World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 2:49 AM IST
New Zealand batsman Tom Latham, who scored a fifty for the Black Caps in their loss to England at Durham said that despite the loss, he was hopeful of a good showing in the potential semi-final, which, if they won, would take him one step further than what his dad Rod Latham achieved with the Kiwis in the 1992 World Cup.

Latham, who had crossed a score of 14 for the first time in the tournament for New Zealand said, "I’ve spoken to him (his father) a lot over the years about that tournament – it was the same format as this one and hopefully we can go one better than they did.

“It was nice to spend time in the middle and get familiar with the things that I do well but we weren’t on the right side of the result.

I don’t think the toss was hugely important. The wicket did slow up a little bit but I think the way they played at the start did put us under pressure.

“The way we managed to pull things back and restrict them to 300 was outstanding. Unfortunately we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. If we are in that situation again hopefully we can correct a few things.”

Latham said that New Zealand’s players will start preparing for the semi-finals despite not knowing for sure whether they have qualified until Friday.

“We’ll have a couple of days off which will be nice for the guys to regroup. Then it’ll be about going back to basics and doing the things we do well to be successful.

“One you get to the semis it doesn’t matter who you play you’ve got to play two good games of cricket to win the final.

“Hopefully we can get a little bit of confidence in those two training sessions and then hit the ground running in the semi-final.”

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
