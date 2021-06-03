CRICKETNEXT

England vs New Zealand: WATCH - James Anderson Dismisses Kane Williamson 7th Time in Tests

Anderson also managed to create another record. Now he equalled Alaistair Cook's record of most Tests for the country.

Even though New Zealand might be on top after day one of the first Test against England, one of the best batsman in the world, Kane Williamson failed to score a big one for his side. Veteran pacer James Anderson castled him for 13, with a back-of-a-length delivery, after lunch. It was the 25th over of the innings, when Williamson tried to play the ball softly on back foot.

But the ball took an inside-edge and went on to hit top of off stump. At that time, the Kiwis were reduced to 86-2. Interestingly, it was the 7th time that Anderson had dismissed Williamson in Tests. Not only that, Anderson also managed to create another record. Now he equalled Alaistair Cook’s record of most Tests for the country. Having made his debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s, the 38-year-old is currently playing his 161st Test.

As for New Zealand, the day was saved by debutant Devon Conway, who smashed an unbeaten 136. Conway’s knock was the highest score by a debutant at Lord’s, surpassing former India batsman Sourav Ganguly’s 131 in 1996. Interestingly, both were born on July 8. Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord’s, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.

Harry Graham 107 AUS v ENG 1893

John Hampshire 107 ENG v WI 1969

Sourav Ganguly 131 IND v ENG 1996

Andrew Strauss 112 ENG v NZL 2004

Matt Prior 126* ENG v WI 2007

Devon Conway 136* NZL v ENG 2021

On day one, New Zealand ended the proceedings on 246-3 in 86 overs. Along with Conway (136), Henry Nicholls is batting on 46 from 49 balls. For England, pacer Ollie Robinson bagged two wickets for 50 runs in 16 overs. Veteran speedster James Anderson took the other wicket. Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. But Robinson accounted for Tom Latham (23) pretty soon, with the team score being 58. Williamson (13) also did not stay for long. Robinson then dismissed experienced Ross Taylor (14) to make it 114 for three.

Brief scores: New Zealand (1st innings): 246/3 wkts in 86 overs (Devon Conway batting 136, Henry Nicholls batting 46, Ollie Robinson 2/50).

