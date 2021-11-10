England vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final Online And on TV

England and New Zealand will be facing off against each other in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 10. The high-octane match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and starts at 07:30 PM IST. Both sides have been professional throughout the tournament and have a similar win-loss record (four wins, 1 loss from five games) so far.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The Eoin Morgan-led side’s aggressive brand of cricket got them past West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka with ease to finish as group leaders ahead of the traditional rivals Aussies. However, they lost against South Africa by 10 runs in their final league game. Although injuries to Jason Roy and Tymal Mills adds to their injury woes ahead of Wednesday’s game in Abu Dhabi, but their squad depth holds them in good stead.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will take the field just three days after defeating Afghanistan in a virtual eliminator at the same venue. The Kiwis lost to Pakistan in their opening game by five wickets. In their following matches they defeated India by eight wickets, before outclassing Scotland by 16 runs and Namibia by 52 runs. In their final league game, they defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. kane Williamson and Co will be keen to make it to another ICC final event by winning this match.

Ahead of the 26th match of the T20 World Cup between England and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match start?

The match between England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Wednesday, November 10.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match be played?

The match between England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match begin?

The match between England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match?

The match between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

England (ENG) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs

England Possible Playing XI: James Vince or Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran or Mark Wood

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here