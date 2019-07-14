Sunday (July 14) will witness first time champions as the ICC World Cup final will be fought between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London. Pre-tournament favourites England have taken a long and hard route to the title match, after going to the brink of elimination.
Eoin Morgan’s side has had a few injury issues with the likes of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. The latter had hurt his groin while going for a run in the semifinal against Australia on Thursday (July 11).
However, Bairstow will be fit to start the final as Morgan informed the media in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Apart from that, there are no injury issues at the moment with the host nation.
New Zealand, the 2015 World Cup runners-up, also don’t have any injury concerns. There are however, some concerns with the form of their openers Henry Nichols and Martin Guptill but skipper Kane Williamson will not be keen on tinkering with the playing XI which won him the semifinal against India.
England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
England vs New Zealand World Cup Final Predicted Playing XI: Bairstow Fit, Both Sides Unchanged
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
ENG v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings