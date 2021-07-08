England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Live Scores & Updates: Pakistan Top-Order Flops in Series Opener

Pakistan will be up against England in the first of the three match ODI series. While Pakistan have a long international season to take care of, England are already hit by Covid outbreak where several of their players were found positive of the deadly virus.

England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Live Scores

After a successful tour of Zimbabwe, Pakistan will start their high-profile tour of England with a three-match One Day series. The first ODI between the two sides will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday July 8. The game will start at 05:30 pm IST.The hosts, after a resounding series win over Sri Lanka, are back in actionalbeit with a new team. England’s initial squad and few members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, making the entire squad initially selected to isolate. However, the ECB announced an 18-strong group for the upcoming series, which will be led by Ben Stokes. The new unit also have some experienced campaigners in the form of Dawid Malan, James Vince and with additions of Matt Parkinson and Will Jacks,England look to kickstart the ODI series with a win.

On the other hand, a strong Pakistan side led by the swashbuckling Babar Azam may start as the favourites on Thursday. The visitors gave a good account of themselves in the ODI format against South Africa earlier in the year, before comprehensively defeating Zimbabwe in two Tests (2-0) and the following T20I series (2-1). With the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali among others rediscovering their form, Pakistan will be eager to kick off their tour of England on a winning note.

Both sides will be eyeing a win in the opening ODI fixture and we should be in for a cracking game at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

