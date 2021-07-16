England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Live Scores & Updates: England Field in Series Opener

England will be up against a weak Pakistan who were whitewashed in the three match ODI series. This will be a three match T20 series and the hosts would want to take an early lead.

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Live Scores

After losing the ODI series 3-0 to a second-string English side, Pakistan’s tour of England moves to the shortest format of the game. Both sides will clash in a three-match T20I series and the first encounter between them is set to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 16. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST.

The hosts clean-swept Pakistan in the three-match ODI series and accumulated much-needed Super League points. Despite the absence of senior players, a young England side never seemed uncomfortable throughout the limited overs series. The number one ranked T20I side in the world has named a 16-men squad for the T20I series. It will see the return of their experienced players that will further boost their confidence. The English will be led by their usual white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Meanwhile, Jake Ball, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, and Matt Parkinson among others have been retained from the ODI series.

Pakistan head into the T20I series looking to exact revenge upon the hosts. They have included a few young names to their list for the T20I series and they will be hoping for better results. Babar Azam’s men displayed quite a fight in the last ODI, but their bowlers lacked consistency and that is an area the skipper would want his bowlers to deliver. Even though England start off as clear favourites, they cannot take Pakistan for granted.

Both sides will be eyeing a win in the opening T20I match and we should be in for a cracking game at the Trent Bridge on Friday night.

