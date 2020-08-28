England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs Pak Match at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 1st T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester. When and Where to Watch and Live Streaming Online and on TV: After taking on Ireland in three match T20I series, England will now be up against Pakistan in the first T20I which is to be played today. As with the Tests before this, these games will also be played behind closed doors. Pakistan returns to the scene of the first Test of their tour, where they admittedly let the game slip, and will look to make amends. Till very recently, Pakistan were in flying form in the shortest format but the fortunes in their last 10 outings have been very different. Ranked fourth and up against one of the best white-ball teams in the recent years in England, Babar Azam and co will have their task cut out. England won the three match Test series 1-0.
Also Read: 'Such a Pity' - How Sensational Mohammad Amir Paid Hefty Price for Spot Fixing Scandal
The experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez along with the return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz augurs well for the visitors, who were often found wanting in terms of experience in the first Test at Manchester. There is a good chance that Mohammad Rizwan, if preferred over former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and young tearaway Naseem Shah also feature at some point. Only Babar, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are the assured picks for Pakistan.
Like was the case against Ireland, England will opt for a much changed side from the Tests with captain Eoin Morgan leading the way. The hosts are likely to push Tom Banton into the firing line with James Vince absent. One expects more changes and new combinations being tried out with the England batting as even Jason Roy has been ruled out of the series due to injury.
Also Read: England Without Injured Jason Roy For T20s Against Pakistan
WHAT: England vs Pakistan First T20I
WHEN: August 28, 10:30pm IST
WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester
TELECAST: Sony Network
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv
England Team News
Morgan and Jonny Bairstow will be required to a majority of the heavy lifting with bat while David Williey will be tasked with leading an able attack comprising Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
However, at Old Trafford all plans and or permutations and combinations could go out of the window if rain plays havoc.
Pakistan Team News
The return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could mean that both Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf have to sit out. The management can go for Wahab Riaz and pick either of the youngsters ahead of Mohammad Amir. They will also want to give Naseem Shah a go at some point in the series. Babar's other selection headache will be between Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs Pak Match at Old Trafford, Manchester
England vs Pakistan 2020 1st T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, When and Where to Watch and Live Streaming Online and on TV
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings