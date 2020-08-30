Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd T20I at Old Trafford Manchester: Weather and Pitch Report of ENG vs PAK

England vs Pakistan 2020 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, Weather Report and Pitch Report: get weather and pitch reports ahead of the second T20I

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
Ground staff take off the covers before play is resumed on the fourth day (AP)

England vs Pakistan 2020 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, Weather Report and Pitch Report: The two teams get set to play the second T20I, in the same venue as the first game - Manchester. The first match ended in a no result thanks to rain, and the teams will hope for better weather this time. England had made 131 for 6 in 16.1 overs when rain ended the game. Till very recently, Pakistan were in flying form in the shortest format but the fortunes in their last 10 outings have been very different. Ranked fourth and up against one of the best white-ball teams in the recent years in England, Babar Azam and co will have their task cut out. England won the 3-match Test series 1-0.

The experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez along with the return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz augurs well for the visitors, who were often found wanting in terms of experience in the first Test at Manchester. There is a good chance that Mohammad Rizwan, if preferred over former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and young tearaway Naseem Shah also feature at some point. Only Babar, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are the assured picks for Pakistan.

Weather Report:

Fortunately for both sides and fans, the weather is expected to be better for Sunday's match.

Pitch Report:

England generally prepare attacking pitches for white-ball games and it will be no different at Old Trafford. The last few white-ball encounters at this ground have been high-scoring affairs.

The pitch in the first match was good for batting too, as was evident from Tom Banton's knock. The opener made 71 off 42, with four fours and five sixes. England were stopped at 131 for 6, or we could have had a high scoring match.

Pakistan are normally a team that depends on their bowlers to do some damage but the batsmen will have to come to the party during this series.

WHAT: England vs Pakistan Second T20I

WHEN: August 30, 6.45pm IST

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

