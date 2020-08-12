Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Predicted XIs: Zak Crawley Set for Return

England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Southampton, Predicted XIs: Zak Crawley Set for Return

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Predicted XIs: Zak Crawley Set for Return

England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test Southampton, Predicted XIs:

England will be without Ben Stokes for the second and third Tests against Pakistan, both in Southampton. Stokes will be in New Zealand for family reasons and will take no part in the series, the ECB had informed.

Stokes' absence means James Anderson might get another crack in the series. Nasser Hussain had called for Chris Woakes to play ahead of Anderson but now that Stokes is out, Anderson should get another crack. Anderson recently had to dismiss retirement rumours following an indifferent outing in the first Test. Anderson had got only six wickets in the last three Tests.

"It's been a frustrating week for me personally," Anderson told reporters via videoconference. "I've not bowled very well and felt out of rhythm. For the first time in probably 10 years I got a little bit emotional on the field.

"I got a bit frustrated and let it get to me a little bit. It reminded me of when I first started playing, when you get frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker and it doesn't help," he added.

Stokes' absence also means England will strengthen their batting by bringing back Zak Crawley. This means Joe Root could go down the order to No. 4.

Meanwhile, Pakistan could consider bringing pacer Sohail Khan, but Shadab Khan's value with the bat could help him hold on to his position. It won't be a surprise if Pakistan go unchanged.

England Possible playing XI

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

Pakistan Possible playing XI

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

ageas bowlAzhar AliBen Stokeseng vs pakENG vs PAK 2020eng vs pak 2nd testeng vs pak southamptonEngland vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJoe RootShadab Khansouthampton testsouthampton weatherZak Crawley

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more