England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test: Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for ENG vs PAK

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: get to know the expected weather forecast and how the pitch will play.

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test: Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for ENG vs PAK

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: England will look to seal back-to-back series wins when they take on Pakistan in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting Thursday. The hosts lead the series 1-0 following their thrilling three-wicket win in the first Test in Manchester. England were chasing 277 on the final day and slumped to 117 for 5 before Chris Woakes (84*) and Jos Buttler (75) made victory possible with a century stand. Pakistan were in the driver's seat for a large part of the game but losing crucial phases cost them the entire game.

Despite the loss, they will still believe they have it in them to bounce back given their decent record in England in recent tours, and their fight in the first Test. For England, the one concern will be the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has flown to New Zealand for family reasons. Although, he didn't have the best of games in Manchester, England will miss him given he was beginning to return to bowling as well.

Stokes led England the last time they played in Southampton, in the first Test against West Indies. His absence now puts the onus on other players to step up, both with bat and ball. Pakistan might well go into the game without changing their side, showing confidence in the young squad that played the first game. Coach Misbah-ul-Haq pointed to panic in the young bowling unit in the fourth innings in Manchester, and will hope they'd have learnt.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Southampton Weather Report

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Southampton Pitch Report

Like most pitches in England, the strip at Southampton has mostly favoured seam bowlers. However, of late spinners have found some success in this particular venue, especially on the later days.

The overcast conditions expected during these days should also doubtless excite the bowlers although they will hope that there is enough time to get a result as rain is expected on all of the five days.

WHAT: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

WHEN: 3:00 PM IST, August 13 - August 17

WHERE: Aegas Bowl, Southampton

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV App

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG v PAK 2nd Test

ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN FULL COVERAGE

Stokes' absence means James Anderson might get another crack in the series. Nasser Hussain had called for Chris Woakes to play ahead of Anderson but now that Stokes is out, Anderson should get another crack. Anderson recently had to dismiss retirement rumours following an indifferent outing in the first Test.

"It's been a frustrating week for me personally," Anderson told reporters via videoconference. "I've not bowled very well and felt out of rhythm. For the first time in probably 10 years I got a little bit emotional on the field.

"I got a bit frustrated and let it get to me a little bit. It reminded me of when I first started playing, when you get frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker and it doesn't help," he added.

