England vs Pakistan 2020: Abdul Qadir’s 82, Alastair Cook’s 1719, An Italian-Born Tops Batting Average & When The Two Ws Won The Match With The Bat At Lord’s
England and Pakistan clash at Old Trafford from the 5th of August in what will be the 26th Test series between the two sides. We look back at the numbers and records from the past, some great performances and close encounters.
England vs Pakistan 2020: Abdul Qadir’s 82, Alastair Cook’s 1719, An Italian-Born Tops Batting Average & When The Two Ws Won The Match With The Bat At Lord’s
England and Pakistan clash at Old Trafford from the 5th of August in what will be the 26th Test series between the two sides. We look back at the numbers and records from the past, some great performances and close encounters.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings