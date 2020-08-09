England vs Pakistan 2020 | Ben Stokes to Miss Last Two Tests, Will Travel to NZ for Family Reasons

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan and travel to New Zealand for family reasons.
Stokes will leave the UK later this week miss the two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting on August 13 and August 21.
Stokes' father Ged was hospitalised in South Africa last year during England's tour. He is currently recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand, where Stokes was born.
"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," ECB said in a statement.
Stokes made only 9 runs across two innings in the first Test, while picking up two wickets.
He recently starred in the second Test against West Indies, scoring 176 and 78* to help England draw level. He had also led England in the first Test of that series as Joe Root was absent due to the birth of his second child.
England won the first Test against Pakistan by three wickets, thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler's rear-guard effort with the bat. Woakes' heroics - he made an unbeaten 84 from No. 7 - should help England breathe better as he fills in the all-rounder's slot in the absence of Stokes.
England had added Ollie Robinson to their squad for the second Test, removing him from the Sussex squad.
Robinson, who has picked 244 wickets in 57 first-class games, has previously been a part of the England Test squad but is yet to make his Test debut.
