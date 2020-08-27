Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Chance to Stake Claim for a World Cup Spot, Says Eoin Morgan

The teams meet at Old Trafford on Friday with England much changed from what would be considered their first-choice squad as players who featured in the recent Test series against Pakistan are rested.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 10:10 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Chance to Stake Claim for a World Cup Spot, Says Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his players to seize their chance against a dangerous Pakistan side in the three-match Twenty20 international series that provides an early audition for next year’s World Cup.

The teams meet at Old Trafford on Friday with England much changed from what would be considered their first-choice squad as players who featured in the recent Test series against Pakistan are rested.

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are all missing, while Jason Roy is absent through injury, handing opportunities to the likes of Tom Banton, Dawid Malan and Lewis Gregory.

Also Read: 'Such a Pity' - How Sensational Mohammad Amir Paid Hefty Price for Spot Fixing Scandal

"It gives guys the chance to stake their claim to be in that final 15-man squad for the World Cup next year," Morgan told reporters on Thursday.

"Given the circumstances surrounding COVID and the restrictions we have selection-wise, this is an opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case for the upcoming winter tours and the World Cup.

"Opportunities like this don’t come around all that often when we have our squad at full strength."

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020: England Must Look to Preserve 'Best Fast Bowler' James Anderson, Says Monty Panesar

Morgan knows that with the likelihood of a crammed calendar across all formats in 2021, opportunities to field what he would consider England's best Twenty20 lineup on a regular basis will be slim ahead of the October-November World Cup in India.

"One of the challenges between now and then is going to be getting our strongest team on the park as often as we can to define their roles," he said.

Pakistan will present an excellent challenge for England, who have not played in the format since a 2-1 away series win over South Africa in February.

"Pakistan are a very dangerous T20 team and you forget the depth that they have across domestic cricket.

"For us they are always a difficult side to play against because they always have all bases covered."

(With inputs)

England vs Pakistan 2020eoin morganT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more