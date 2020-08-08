England vs Pakistan 2020 | Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler Snatch Win From Jaws of Defeat
Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes put on a rearguard 139-run partnership for the sixth wicket to pull England out of trouble and give them a thrilling three-wicket victory in the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester.
