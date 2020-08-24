Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020: Did Jos Buttler Break a Law While Dismissing Fawad Alam on Day 3?

On Day 3, he took a sharp catch to dismiss Fawad Alam of Dom Bess. The dismissal prompted plenty of discussion about his performances and his subsequent improvement in that position.

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Did Jos Buttler Break a Law While Dismissing Fawad Alam on Day 3?

The third and final Test between England and Pakistan has been fantastic for Jos Buttler as he piled on the runs with the bat and has been sharp behind the stumps too.

On Day 3, he took a sharp catch to dismiss Fawad Alam of Dom Bess. The dismissal prompted plenty of discussion about his performances and his subsequent improvement in that position.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020: Dominic Bess Calls for 'Common Sense' in Situations of Bad Light

The Sky Sports Cricket broadcast went to lengths to analyse Buttler’s improvement, comparing the catch to a similar drop in the first Test, when he put three chances down off Bess, highlighting how he started lower in his stance, and moved his left foot to allow himself to turn and take the ball.

However, it was one of the slo-mos that had Twitter users raising eyebrows and suggesting that the Pakistani batsman Fawad should have been reprieved, with Buttler’s gloves seemingly passing the stumps during the course of the delivery.

Law 27.3 states that: “The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end. In the event of the wicketkeeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal no ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.”

The laws define the ball as coming into play when the bowler starts his run-up, at which point Buttler is standing up. While the angle shown isn’t exactly side on, Buttler’s gloves do appear to not be fully behind the stumps, in which case Fawad should have been awarded a life. An off-field umpire is already calling front-foot no-balls in this series; perhaps it’s time to add another task to their list of duties.

