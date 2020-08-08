England vs Pakistan 2020: England Add Ollie Robinson to Squad for Second Test

Ollie Robinson will join the England squad ahead of next week's second Test against Pakistan at Southampton, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Saturday.
The uncapped fast bowler was due to play for Sussex in their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent at Canterbury but has been withdrawn from that fixture.
He will now join up with the Test squad in their bio-secure 'bubble' at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters on Monday.
Robinson was a member of the England squad at the start of the West Indies series last month, a campaign England won 2-1, and took eight wickets against Hampshire in the first round of county action.
The first Test between England and Pakistan is currently in progress at Old Trafford.
Pakistan will start Saturday's fourth day on 137-8 in their second innings, a lead of 244 runs.
