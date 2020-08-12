Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

England vs Pakistan 2020: England will Sweep Pakistan Series Despite Ben Stokes' Absence - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted the hosts will sweep the threetest series against Pakistan despite the absence of talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes for the last two matches.

Reuters |August 12, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: England will Sweep Pakistan Series Despite Ben Stokes' Absence - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted the hosts will sweep the three-test series against Pakistan despite the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes for the last two matches.

Stokes was part of the England team which pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford but is now missing for family reasons.

“He plays a big, big role in that dressing room,” Vaughan wrote in a blog, although he had no doubts about the depth in the England squad.

Also Read: Uncapped Ollie Robinson in England Squad for Second Test

“Even though Ben Stokes is out I think England will be too strong. England will win the series 3-0, that’s my prediction.”

The Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali dominated much of the opening test in Manchester but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler launched a superb counter-attack to power the hosts to an unlikely victory. [nL8N2FA0H9]

“Azhar Ali (is) a young captain in terms of test matches but an experienced player in terms of test matches that he’s played. I think that was his chance to win a game overseas for the first time,” Vaughan said of the 35-year-old.

Also Read: Michael Atherton Defends Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali Ahead of 2nd Test

He also felt England might rest veteran quick James Anderson in the second test beginning on Thursday.

“I’d be surprised if he plays back-to-back games, so I think he will be rested. Maybe Sam Curran will come in for him or Mark Wood,” he added. “Zak Crawley will probably come in for Ben Stokes.”

