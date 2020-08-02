England’s Domination, Pakistan’s Successive Wins & Recent Battles – A Summary Of Eng Vs Pak In Test Cricket

England and Pakistan will clash at Old Trafford from the 5th of August in what would be the 26th Test series between the two nations.
It has been neck to neck with England being victorious on 9 occasions while Pakistan has won 8 series. The remaining 8 series have been drawn.
England has won 25, Pakistan 21 while there have been 37 draws in the 83 matches between the two sides.
We look back at the rivalry, the batsman, bowlers and all-rounders who stood out, some great encounters including controversies from the past.
PAKISTAN’S HISTORIC WIN AT THE OVAL
It was the final Test at The Oval. Pakistan were 0-1 down in the four Test series. Electing to bat first, the visitors are bowled out for 133. Fazal Mahmood, the right-arm fast Pakistani bowler, leads his side’s fightback and picks 6 wickets cleaning up England for 130. Pakistan perform marginally better in the second innings and score 164 setting the home side 168 for a win.
But Fazal Mahmood is not done for the match! He picks up another six-wicket haul getting rid of greats like Len Hutton, Peter May and Denis Compton for the second time in the match. England are routed for 143 giving Pakistan a historic series-levelling victory by 24 runs.
ENGLAND DOMINATED TILL THE EARLY 1980s
Pakistan could register just one more Test match win against England in the next 30 years. England dominated the rivalry and the series-scorelines till 1982.
England won 6 of 10 series between the two sides in this period – these included 5 home series wins and one away victory in 1961-62. 4 series were drawn.
They thumped Pakistan 4-0 at home in 1962 which included two innings’ victories. Ted Dexter, Colin Cowdrey, Tom Graveney all scored in excess of 400 runs while Peter Parfitt registered three hundreds. Fred Trueman and Brian Statham – the two English fast-bowling greats picked 22 and 16 wickets in the series.
Ken Barrington starred with the bat in 1967 registering three hundreds as England again won 2-0 at home.
Imran Khan made his debut in the series opener in 1971 at Birmingham. In the same match, Zaheer Abbas hammers 274 – the first double hundred by a Pakistani batsman against England. However, the hosts won the Leeds Test by 25 runs to win the series 1-0.
The 1978 series was the Ian Botham Show. He gave his best performance in the second Test at Lord’s when batting at number 7, he smashed 108 off just 110 deliveries in the first innings before returning with 8-34 in Pakistan’s second innings.
THE 1982 WIN AT LORD’S AND AN IMRAN KHAN INSPIRED PAKISTAN
Mohsin Khan’s 200 at Lord’s is the highlight of Pakistan’s second Test win in 1982. Imran Khan gives in a stellar all-round performance in the series decider at Leeds almost pulling off a series win. He scored crucial runs batting at number 7 in both the innings, picked up a fifer in the first innings and gave England a late scare in the fourth innings ending with 8 for the match. The home team just managed to scrape through by three wickets.
THE FIRST SERIES WIN IN 1984 AND THE ERA PAKISTAN DOMINATED
Abdul Qadir picks up 8 wickets in the 1984 series opener at Karachi as Pakistan survives a second innings’ scare and chase down 65 with three wickets to spare. It is their first win at home against England.
The second Test at Faisalabad ends in a draw.
In the third and final Test at Lahore, Pakistan, chasing 243 for a win are given a great start by openers, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Mohammad who put together 173 before a flurry of wickets derails their pursuit and they finally end with 217 for 6.
However, Pakistan register their first Test series win against England!
This inspires them and they go on to dominate England for the next decade and a half.
HISTORIC 1987 WIN IN ENGLAND & PAKSITAN WIN 5 SERIES ON THE TROT
Imran Khan again leads from the front and picks 10 wickets in the third Test at Leeds in 1987, including 7 in the second innings as England are skittled for 136 and 199 handing Pakistan an innings victory in the only result-Test of the series.
Pakistan win the five-Test series 1-0 – their first series win in England!
Qadir picks 9 wickets in the first innings in Lahore in 1987 and ends with 13-101 in 73 overs in the match – the best figures by a Pakistani bowler against England in Test cricket. Pakistan win the match by an innings and 87 runs. The second and third Test are drawn. Pakistan win their second series of the year against England.
THE PULSATING 1992 SERIES WIN FOR PAKISTAN
Wasim Akram picks up 6 wickets in the second Test at Lord’s and coming in to bat at 62 for 5, chasing 138, scores an unbeaten match-winning 45 off 64 deliveries in the fourth innings to take Pakistan to a thrilling two-wicket win.
Skipper, Gooch stars with a hundred at Leeds to draw level the series.
The great Pakistani fast bowling pair of the two Ws seal a famous win in the decider at The Oval. Akram picks up 6 in the first innings while Waqar returns with 5 in the second as England are bowled out for 207 and 174. Pakistan romp home by 10 wickets.
Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar hand over Pakistan their second successive series win in England in 1996. Inzamam-ul-Haq slams a classy 148 while Waqar returns with 8 in the match to hand Pakistan a 164-run win at Lord’s.
Hundreds from Saeed Anwar and Salim Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed’s 6-78 in the second innings gives Pakistan a nine-wicket win at The Oval.
Pakistan records its fifth consecutive series win against England – from 1984 to 1996!
ENGLAND HAD THE UPPER HAND IN THE 2000s
England won three of the five series between the two nations between 2000 and 2010.
They registered a memorable series win in Pakistan in December, 2000 chasing down 176 in the fourth innings in Karachi in just 41.3 overs. Graham Thorpe remained unbeaten on a match-winning 64 while Graeme Hick contributed 40 as England fighting time and light raced to a famous win in darkness! Earlier, Michael Atherton had registered a patient but resolute 125 in the first innings which helped England come close to Pakistan’s total of 405.
It was England’s first series win in Pakistan since 1961-62.
Pakistan beat an Ashes-bouyed England 2-0 at home in 2005-06.
THE FORFEITED TEST OF 2006 & THE 2010 SPOT FIXING CONTROVERSY
During the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test at The Oval in the 2010 series, Umpire Darrell Hair changed the ball in the 56th over of England’s second innings ruling that Pakistan had been involved in ball-tampering. Pakistan staged a protest after tea refusing to take the field. A bizarre set of events eventually led to the match being called off and awarded to England who won the series 3-0.
Pakistan became the first team in 129 years of Test cricket history to forfeit a match after being punished for ball-tampering. In the midst of all the drama and controversy Mohammad Yousuf’s record aggregate of 631 runs in the series – the highest for any batsman in an England vs Pakistan series, became a matter of statistical triviality!
Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, the two supremely talented Pakistani seamers, were involved in a massive spot-fixing controversy during the fourth and final Test at Lord’s in 2010. It was alleged that they were both paid by bookies to bowl no-balls at specific moments in the match. They, along with captain, Salman Butt, were suspended and banned from international cricket for specific terms.
It is another matter that Stuart Broad registered his only career hundred in the match – 169 in the first innings batting at Number 9 – it is the second-highest score for the batting position in Test cricket history! Broad and Jonathan Trott also stitched together 332 which remains the highest stand for the 8th wicket in Test cricket.
England won the series 3-1.
PAKISTAN RULE IN UAE
Pakistan swept the series in the UAE – 3-0 in 2012. It was the first series sweep between the two countries. Saeed Ajmal stole the show in Dubai with 10 wickets in the match while slow left-arm orthodox, Abdur Rehman (6-25) ran through the England top and middle-order cleaning them for 72 in the second innings at Abu Dhabi – their lowest total against Pakistan in Test cricket! The visitors could just muster half of their target of 145.
Second innings’ hundreds from Azhar Ali and Younis Khan took Pakistan to a 71-run win in the final Test at Dubai.
Alastair Cook scored 450 runs in the three-match series in UAE in 2015 but England still went down 0-2.
THE TWO EXCITING DRAWN SERIES
Misbah-ul-Haq’s hundred and Yasir Shah’s 10 in the match gave Pakistan a 75-run win in the series opener at Lord’s in 2016. Joe Root’s double hundred at Manchester and Moeen Ali’s lower-order heroics with the bat in Birmingham helped England take the lead in the series.
But Younis Khan’s fluent 218 off just 308 deliveries coupled with fine performances from Asad Shafiq and the bowlers helped Pakistan draw level with a thumping 10-wicket win at The Oval.
Chris Woakes picked 26 wickets in the series – the second-highest for any bowler in a series between the two sides after Qadir’s 30 in 1987.
Mohammad Abbas picked 8 at Lord’s in the 2018 series opener giving Pakistan a comfortable nine-wicket victory. England levelled the two-match series with an innings win at Leeds.
Summing their rivalry in England, the home team dominated for 28 years winning 5 of the 7 series between 1954 and 1982. Strong Pakistani teams of the late 1980s and 1990s won three successive series in England under the leadership of Imran, Miandad and Akram. England had the upper hand in the 2000s. The last two series in England have been very competitive with nothing to choose between the two sides.
Pakistan has the best win-loss ratio in England amongst the teams from the sub-continent and the third-best overall after Australia and West Indies.
It is all set for a humdinger in 2020!
