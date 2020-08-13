Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Fawad Alam Dismissed for Duck on Return to Test Cricket After 11 Years

The left-handed batsman was the only change to the Pakistan side that lost the first Test at Old Trafford last week, replacing leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
Pakistan's Fawad Alam saw his near 11-year wait for a return to Test cricket end with a four-ball duck against England at Southampton on Thursday.

A prolific run-scorer in Pakistan domestic cricket, Alam played the last of his three previous Tests, in which he averages over 41, against New Zealand in Dunedin, back in November 2009.

But the 34-year-old, batting with an extremely open stance, was lbw on review to all-rounder Chris Woakes for nought on the first day at Hampshire's headquarters.

It appeared Alam had survived when given not out.

But an England review revealed the ball had pitched in line, with a squared-up Alam trapped in front of his stumps to leave Pakistan in trouble at 120-5.

