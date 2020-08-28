England vs Pakistan 2020, First T20I, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Pakistan Expected to Pick Experienced Malik, Hafeez

England vs Pakistan, First T20I Predicted XIs:
After taking on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, England will now be up against Pakistan in a three-match series starting August 28 in Old Trafford. As with the Tests before this, these games will also be played behind closed doors. England remained victorious as they beat Pakistan 1-0 in the three match Test series which was played in front of empty stands in Southampton and Old Trafford.
England Team News
With Jason Roy ruled out in the eleventh hour, Morgan will need to call up with the likes of David Malan and Joe Denly to support him in the middle order. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan are sure shot picks and one of Tom Curran or Saqib Mahmood will be picked.
Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood
Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.
Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.
Pakistan Team News
The return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could mean that both Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf have to sit out. The management can go for Wahab Riaz and pick either of the youngsters ahead of Mohammad Amir. They will also want to give Naseem Shah a go at some point in the series. Babar's other selection headache will be between Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz
Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
