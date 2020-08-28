Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

England vs Pakistan 2020, First T20I, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Pakistan Expected to Pick Experienced Malik, Hafeez

England vs Pakistan 2020, First T20I, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Pakistan Expected to Pick Experienced Malik, Hafeez

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020, First T20I, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Pakistan Expected to Pick Experienced Malik, Hafeez

England vs Pakistan, First T20I Predicted XIs:

After taking on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, England will now be up against Pakistan in a three-match series starting August 28 in Old Trafford. As with the Tests before this, these games will also be played behind closed doors. England remained victorious as they beat Pakistan 1-0 in the three match Test series which was played in front of empty stands in Southampton and Old Trafford.

England Team News

With Jason Roy ruled out in the eleventh hour, Morgan will need to call up with the likes of David Malan and Joe Denly to support him in the middle order. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan are sure shot picks and one of Tom Curran or Saqib Mahmood will be picked.

Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Pakistan Team News

The return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could mean that both Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf have to sit out. The management can go for Wahab Riaz and pick either of the youngsters ahead of Mohammad Amir. They will also want to give Naseem Shah a go at some point in the series. Babar's other selection headache will be between Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
