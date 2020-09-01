Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

No Matter What, Only Positive Vibes should go out from the dressing room: Inzamam-ul-Haq Slams Pakistan Coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Inzamam felt that Misbah was giving out negative signals through his gestures during the match in which England chased down a target of 195 with five wickets to spare.

IANS |September 1, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq should not have reacted the way he did during England's chase in the first T20I between the two sides, according to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Also read: Shoaib Akhtar Calls Babar Azam 'a Lost Cow' After Loss to England

Inzamam felt that Misbah was giving out negative signals through his gestures during the match in which England chased down a target of 195 with five wickets to spare.

"During the fifth over of England innings, when Pakistan were bowling their Powerplay overs and had conceded 40-45 runs, the camera kept showing Misbah and he had his hands on his head, which suggested that something really bad happened," Inzamam said in his Youtube channel.

Also read: England vs Pakistan 2020---Eoin Morgan Leads From Front as England Chase 196 Comfortably

"There were still 155-160 runs to go, the match could have gone in anyone's favour, but you are sending a message that suggests that you have done something wrong.

"You can have a proper discussion after the game, but if you respond like this during the match, then this will have a bad effect on the team," he further added.

England captain Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan's 112-run stand for the third wicket is what sealed the deal for England and Inzamam felt that the dressing room needs to give out positive vibes regardless of the situation of the match.

He said that Misbah's reactions were similar to what Inzamam would hear about former coach Mickey Arthur.

"No matter what happens during the match, only positive vibes should go out from the dressing room. It's very important. We are T20 champions. If we're losing in that (format), it's a cause of worry," the former batsman said.

"Whenever I used to go to watch series and talk to players, they used to complain a lot that Arthur's similar antics affected them negatively."

Babar Azam runsENG v PAKEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020inzamam ul haqMisbah-ul-Haq

