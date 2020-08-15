Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020: Inzamam-ul-Haq Wants Pakistan Batsmen to Attack More

Inzamam said Pakistan batsmen need to play aggressive cricket if they want to beat England in the second Test here and level the three-match series.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is rather unhappy with the Pakistan batsmen for their defensive approach against England in the ongoing Test series and has said that the current lot are "scared of playing their shots".

Inzamam said Pakistan batsmen need to play aggressive cricket if they want to beat England in the second Test here and level the three-match series.

"Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

"When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach."

Pakistan struggled to reach 126 for 5 on the opening day which saw just 45.4 overs being bowled due to rain. Day two was no different with only 40.2 overs possible as bad light forced early stumps with Pakistan at 223 for 9, courtesy an unbeaten 60 by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The 50-year-old Inzaman, who scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs, said only an aggressive brand of cricket can help Pakistan outwit England at home.

"I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test," he said.

Pakistan had lost the opening Test by three wickets at Old Trafford to concede a 0-1 lead to England in the three-match series.

