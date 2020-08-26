James Anderson - First Pacer And Second-Quickest To Reach 600-Plus Wickets Club
James Anderson became the first pacer in cricket history to reach the milestone of 600 Test wickets when he saw the back of Azhar Ali on Day 5 of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.
