England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson on 598 Wickets as Azhar Ali Keeps England at Bay

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali found form but his unbeaten 141 could not help prevent a follow-on as England remained on top in the third and final Test in Southampton courtesy James Anderson's five-wicket haul.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali found form but his unbeaten 141 could not help prevent a follow-on as England remained on top in the third and final Test in Southampton courtesy James Anderson's five-wicket haul.
