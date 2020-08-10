Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson 'Still Hungry', Quashes Retirement Talk

Given his age, Anderson's meagre match haul of 1-97 during England's three-wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan completed Saturday inevitably led to speculation about his future.

AFP |August 10, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson 'Still Hungry', Quashes Retirement Talk

James Anderson insisted Monday he was still "hungry" to play Test cricket after speculation the England great was considering retirement.

Anderson recently turned 38, an age where many previous pace bowlers would have long since retired.

Given his age, Anderson's meagre match haul of 1-97 during England's three-wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan completed Saturday inevitably led to speculation about his future.

By his own admission, Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, "did not bowl very well" at his Old Trafford home ground, where one of the ends is named after him, as England went 1-0 up in a three-match series.

But the swing specialist, whose 590 wickets are the most taken by any paceman in Test history, said he should not be written off after one poor game.

"I want to play as long as I possibly can," Anderson told reporters during a conference call on Monday.

"If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands. It will be a selection issue," he added ahead of Thursday's second Test at Southampton.

"I'm still hungry to play the game. I think the frustration for me this week was that, after one bad game….the sort of whispers (about retirement) that go around, I don't think that's really fair."

- 'Emotional' -

Reflecting on his own performance in the first Test, Anderson said: "It's one of those things, everyone has a bad game, every now and then.

"I've not bowled very well and felt out of rhythm. For the first time in probably 10 years I got a little bit emotional on the field, got a bit frustrated, let it get to me a little bit.

"It reminded me of when I first started playing, when you get frustrated and a little bit angry you try to bowl quicker and quicker and it doesn't help.

"Hopefully, I can show people I've still got what it takes to play Test cricket."

Anderson, a veteran of 154 Tests, added: "I don't think it's the toughest period of my career. I'm sure I'll have another bad game in my career.

"I just don't want every time I have a bad game for there to be whispers going round that I'm going to pack in."

Anderson is now in sight of becoming the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets and overhauling the England Test appearance record of 161 held by retired former captain Alastair Cook, one of his best friends in cricket.

"I want to be bowling well and contributing to England winning games of cricket," said Anderson. "That's been my focus throughout my career and will continue to be my focus.

"If I get 600 wickets then great; if I don't, then I'm happy with what I've got."

As for surpassing opening batsman Cook's cap record, which would be a remarkable achievement for a pace bowler, Anderson said: "154 does sound like quite a lot of games. But I feel like I've still got quite a few more left in me.

"If I can go past Cooky it will probably be the one thing I've got up on him."

England vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020James Andersonmanchester test

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more