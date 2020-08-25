England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson's Career Milestones in a Glance

Following is a factbox on England’s leading test wicket-taker James Anderson, who became the first pace bowler to claim 600 victims in the game’s longest format.
Born: July 30, 1982 in Burnley, Lancashire
Major teams: England, Auckland, Lancashire
* Made his test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in May 2003, having broken into the one-day international team the previous year.
* Took his 100th test wicket by dismissing South Africa’s Jacques Kallis in 2008 and his 200th by removing Australia’s Peter Siddle in the 2010-11 Ashes series.
* Had New Zealand’s Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann in 2013 to become only the fourth Englishman to reach the milestone of 300 test wickets.
ALSO READ: James Anderson Becomes Fourth Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets
* Became England’s highest wicket taker in his 100th test, claiming his 384th victim against West Indies in 2015. Surpassed Ian Botham’s haul of 383 when he had Denesh Ramdin caught by Alastair Cook at first slip.
A historic wicket 🙌 #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/W29iMRY06O— ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020
A historic wicket 🙌 #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/W29iMRY06O
— ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020
* Claimed his 400th test wicket when he had New Zealand’s Martin Guptill caught at slip by Ian Bell later that year.
* Became only the sixth bowler to take 500 test wickets when he ripped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite’s middle stump out of the ground with an inswinger in 2017. Stuart Broad has since joined the list of bowlers with 500 or more victims.
* Took his 564th wicket in 2018 to overtake Australia’s Glenn McGrath to become the leading fast bowler in test history.
* Claimed his 28th five-wicket haul against South Africa in January to move past Botham on the all-time list of test five-fors in an England jersey.
* After a frustrating start to the summer, during which he had to dismiss talk of retirement, Anderson claimed his 600th test wicket by dismissing Pakistan’s Azhar Ali on Tuesday.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson's Career Milestones in a Glance
a factbox on England’s leading test wicket-taker James Anderson, who became the first pace bowler to claim 600 victims in the game’s longest format.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings