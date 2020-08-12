England vs Pakistan 2020: Joe Root Says James Anderson Will Return to His Best Again
England skipper Joe Root has backed James Anderson to hit peak form again, saying on Wednesday that the pace bowler's spot in the team was not in question ahead of the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday.
