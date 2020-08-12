Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Joe Root Says James Anderson Will Return to His Best Again

England skipper Joe Root has backed James Anderson to hit peak form again, saying on Wednesday that the pace bowler's spot in the team was not in question ahead of the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday.

Reuters |August 12, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Joe Root Says James Anderson Will Return to His Best Again

England skipper Joe Root has backed James Anderson to hit peak form again, saying on Wednesday that the pace bowler’s spot in the team was not in question ahead of the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday.

Anderson, England’s most successful test bowler with 590 wickets, has endured a frustrating summer with six scalps in his last three games and recently quashed speculation that his career was drawing to a close.

Root said the 38-year-old would get an immediate chance to put things right when they face Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, as the hosts look to go 2-0 up in the series.

“To question Jimmy’s ability, his record… do that at your own peril,” Root told a news conference.

Also Read: Uncapped Ollie Robinson in England Squad for Second Test

“There’s a reason he’s got so many wickets over such a long period — he’s a consistent performer. I don’t think it’ll be long until he’s back among the wickets big time.

“It’ll be very silly for us to write someone like Jimmy off. He’s still as dedicated as ever, working hard at his game and looking good in practice.”

Root said Anderson had spoken to him about his form during the first test.

“We had an honest conversation… to get that off his chest and to talk about it has helped him,” Root added.

“It shows even the greats of the game still have those days when it doesn’t always come as naturally to you… it can be a real struggle sometimes.

Also Read: Pakistan Name Unchanged Squad for Second Test at Southampton

“It’s easy to look at the statistics and not have a more broad view on how things are actually going.”

England earlier named uncapped seam bowler Ollie Robinson in their 14-man squad to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-match series for family reasons.

Sussex paceman Robinson, 26, made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

2nd testcricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJoe Root

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more