England vs Pakistan 2020: Jonathan Trott Appointed Batting Coach for England

Trott, who played 52 Tests, retired from playing all forms of cricket in 2018.

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Jonathan Trott Appointed Batting Coach for England

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the team as their batting coach for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

Trott, who played 52 Tests, retired from playing all forms of cricket in 2018.

England, who beat West Indies 2-1 in the first Test series since after cricket resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at Manchester beginning Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch.

Trott, scored almost 19,000 first-class runs in his career, made his international debut in 2009 with a century against Australia in a home Ashes victory.

He was part of the England side that became the number one Test team in the world and was named the ICC’s player of the year in 2011.

He retired from international cricket after the 2015 Test series in the West Indies, having scored 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08. He also averaged 51.25 from 68 one-day internationals.

