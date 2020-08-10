England vs Pakistan 2020: Jos Buttler Should Always be in England Test Side: Shane Warne
Buttler changed the complexion of the game with his aggressive batting. He struck seven boundaries and a six in his 101 ball-75, helping England, who were reeling at 117 for five, chase down the 277 run target.
England vs Pakistan 2020: Jos Buttler Should Always be in England Test Side: Shane Warne
Buttler changed the complexion of the game with his aggressive batting. He struck seven boundaries and a six in his 101 ball-75, helping England, who were reeling at 117 for five, chase down the 277 run target.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings