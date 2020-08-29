Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020, Live Cricket Score, First T20I at Manchester, Highlights: As it happened

England vs Pakistan 2020, Live Cricket Score, First T20I at Manchester, latest updates: TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and England will bat first. The conditions are overcast and there is rain expected.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2020, 1:48 AM IST

England vs Pakistan (T20)

MATCH ABANDONED

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (T20)

1st T20I T20, Old Trafford, Manchester, 28 August, 2020

England

131/6

(16.1) RR 0.0

England England Captain
v/s
Match Abandoned
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 23:52 (IST)

    Well this was coming. The rain had been coming down for a bit but the downpour becomes too much and the players are now trudging off. A familiar sight this summer. Let's hope it isn't for too long, this break! 

  • 23:48 (IST)

    And another wicket falls! Lewis Gregory is stumped by Rizwan off Imad's bowling and England are in some trouble here. A collapse in the second part of the innings has left them in trouble. 

  • 23:42 (IST)

    WICKET! Ali has to depart thanks to some good wicketkeeping by Rizwan. He thinly edges one off Shadab that Rizwan manages to hold onto on the second attempt. England five down now. 

  • 23:40 (IST)

    FOUR! New man Moeen Ali starts off with a boundary by dancing down the ground and slamming one through the covers. But the over ends well for Pakistan as Morgan is trapped plumb by Iftikhar Ahmed. England 4 down now. 

  • 23:35 (IST)

    OUT! Banton finally departs, top edging one to extra cover and Shadab gets his man. But what a knock it was from the young opener. England have a platform on which to build on now. 

  • 23:30 (IST)

    FOUR, SIX! Banton first scoops one for a boundary and then repeats the same shot but manages to get it to go all the way. He's been seriously impressive so far but almost manages to play one on to his stumps too! 100 is now up for the hosts. 

  • 23:25 (IST)

    Banton brings up his maiden T20I half-century with a single on the off side. That's his first 50 in his 4th T20I and he will be keen to kick on and score a few more now. Morgan, meanwhile, continues his onslaught by pulling Imad for a six. Banton gets in on the action, driving one over long-on. Pakistan need more wickets at this point! 

  • 23:22 (IST)

    Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new man in and gets off the mark with a classic reverse sweep that runs past short third man and away to the boundary! That's some way to start your innings. England are 79-2 with 10 overs gone. 

  • 23:19 (IST)

    SIX, SIX, OUT! Banton manages to get back-to-back sixes off Shadab Khan towards the long-on region. He then plays one straight to the fielder and Malan, for some reason, hares down the ground when no single was on and is easily run out. 

  • 23:16 (IST)

    FOUR, FOUR! Banton first gets away a scoop shot nicely for a boundary before Malan ends the over with a well hit shot through the off-side. They're finally getting going now, these two.

  • 23:09 (IST)

    SIX! Shadab Khan gets welcomed to the crease by Banton with a huge six over deep mid-wicket. He then follows that with a single and and the rest of the over goes relatively well for the spinner. Still 9 runs from it though. 

  • 22:40 (IST)

    FOUR! Banton gets the first boundary of the match as Shaheen Shah Afridi strays onto the pads. Banton flicks one past fine leg who is inside the ring and England are up and away. 7-1 after 2 overs. 

  • 22:35 (IST)

    OUT! Bairstow plays one back straight to Imad Wasim and the bowler just about hangs on to a good low catch and Pakistan have an early breakthrough. What a start for the visitors. 

  • 22:04 (IST)

    TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and England will bat first. The conditions are overcast and there is rain expected. 

  • 21:44 (IST)

    Weather update: It's very overcast at Old Trafford at the moment. Not raining presently but the covers are on as a precautionary measure.

01:12 (IST)

This could spice it up real nice

01:07 (IST)

Some good news finally?

01:00 (IST)

Ben Stokes' father has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer recently. Hence, Ben Stokes missed out on the final two Tests of the England-Pakistan series. "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," said Stokes in one of his interviews. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view," the all-rounder added further.

00:56 (IST)

We are now losing overs due to the match not resuming. At this point the match needs to resume at 9:19 PM local time - or 1:49 AM IST - for a five-over second innings which is less than an hour away. Getting the ground ready could take up to 45 minutes. Things don't look to bright right now. 

00:26 (IST)

Nothing much to update here as the rain continues to pour down. At this rate, England's innings will be over soon and Pakistan will have a DLS target to chase... assuming the match resumes. 

00:14 (IST)

The rain has not stopped at Old Trafford. If this carries on then overs will soon be lost in the game. Things don't look too good for the game at this point but fingers crossed. 

23:52 (IST)

Well this was coming. The rain had been coming down for a bit but the downpour becomes too much and the players are now trudging off. A familiar sight this summer. Let's hope it isn't for too long, this break! 

23:48 (IST)

And another wicket falls! Lewis Gregory is stumped by Rizwan off Imad's bowling and England are in some trouble here. A collapse in the second part of the innings has left them in trouble. 

23:42 (IST)

WICKET! Ali has to depart thanks to some good wicketkeeping by Rizwan. He thinly edges one off Shadab that Rizwan manages to hold onto on the second attempt. England five down now. 

23:40 (IST)

FOUR! New man Moeen Ali starts off with a boundary by dancing down the ground and slamming one through the covers. But the over ends well for Pakistan as Morgan is trapped plumb by Iftikhar Ahmed. England 4 down now. 

23:35 (IST)

OUT! Banton finally departs, top edging one to extra cover and Shadab gets his man. But what a knock it was from the young opener. England have a platform on which to build on now. 

23:30 (IST)

FOUR, SIX! Banton first scoops one for a boundary and then repeats the same shot but manages to get it to go all the way. He's been seriously impressive so far but almost manages to play one on to his stumps too! 100 is now up for the hosts. 

23:25 (IST)

Banton brings up his maiden T20I half-century with a single on the off side. That's his first 50 in his 4th T20I and he will be keen to kick on and score a few more now. Morgan, meanwhile, continues his onslaught by pulling Imad for a six. Banton gets in on the action, driving one over long-on. Pakistan need more wickets at this point! 

23:22 (IST)

Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new man in and gets off the mark with a classic reverse sweep that runs past short third man and away to the boundary! That's some way to start your innings. England are 79-2 with 10 overs gone. 

23:19 (IST)

SIX, SIX, OUT! Banton manages to get back-to-back sixes off Shadab Khan towards the long-on region. He then plays one straight to the fielder and Malan, for some reason, hares down the ground when no single was on and is easily run out. 

23:16 (IST)

FOUR, FOUR! Banton first gets away a scoop shot nicely for a boundary before Malan ends the over with a well hit shot through the off-side. They're finally getting going now, these two.

23:09 (IST)

SIX! Shadab Khan gets welcomed to the crease by Banton with a huge six over deep mid-wicket. He then follows that with a single and and the rest of the over goes relatively well for the spinner. Still 9 runs from it though. 

23:05 (IST)

Quite the stat, this. Malan will no doubt hope to impress on this outing.

22:56 (IST)

England have steadied the ship after the early loss of Bairstow. Banton and new man Dawid Malan have ensured the runs keep ticking although there hasn't been too many fireworks. England are 25-1 after 5 overs. 

22:44 (IST)

Banton has a heart in mouth moment when he top edges a welll flighted delivery from Imad but it goes past fine leg and the batsmen run three. England don't get any boundaries in the third over but the scoreboard stays ticking. 

22:40 (IST)

FOUR! Banton gets the first boundary of the match as Shaheen Shah Afridi strays onto the pads. Banton flicks one past fine leg who is inside the ring and England are up and away. 7-1 after 2 overs. 

22:35 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow plays one back straight to Imad Wasim and the bowler just about hangs on to a good low catch and Pakistan have an early breakthrough. What a start for the visitors. 

22:31 (IST)

Right we are set for live action now. Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow to open the batting for England and Imad Wasim will open the bowling. This should be a fun encounter! 

22:17 (IST)

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

22:17 (IST)

England XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

22:07 (IST)

Babar Azam calls correctly and says the conditions have influenced his decision. Speaking through a translator he says the team has prepared well for two months and is confident. His form in the Tests was strong, but he says the change to white-ball is more about mindset than technique. Eoin Morgan says England would have bowled too. "This series, we're out to win, but it's about giving opportunities to younger guys." Tom Banton is one of those, with Dawid Malan also earning a recall.

22:04 (IST)

TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and England will bat first. The conditions are overcast and there is rain expected. 

21:45 (IST)

Meanwhile, here's what Kohli's been up to

21:44 (IST)

Weather update: It's very overcast at Old Trafford at the moment. Not raining presently but the covers are on as a precautionary measure.

21:39 (IST)

Not raining right now! 

LOAD MORE

Pakistan celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Image: AP)

England vs Pakistan 2020, Live Cricket Score, First T20I at Manchester, latest updates: We are now losing overs due to the match not resuming. At this point the match needs to resume at 9:19 PM local time - or 1:49 AM IST - for a five-over second innings which is less than an hour away. Getting the ground ready could take up to 45 minutes. Things don't look to bright right now.

Preview: England vs Pakistan, First T20I Preview: After taking on Ireland in the three-match T20 series, England will now be up against Pakistan in the first T20 International which is scheduled to be played on August 28 in Old Trafford. As with the Tests before this, these games will also be played behind closed doors.

Pakistan returns to the scene of the first Test of their tour, where they admittedly let the game slip, and will look to make amends. Till very recently, Pakistan were in flying form in the shortest format but the fortunes in their last 10 outings have been very different. Ranked fourth and up against one of the best white-ball teams in the recent years in England, Babar Azam and co will have their task cut out. England won the three-match Test series 1-0. The experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez along with the return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz augurs well for the visitors, who were often found wanting in terms of experience in the first Test at Manchester. There is a good chance that Mohammad Rizwan, if preferred over former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and young tearaway Naseem Shah also feature at some point. Only Babar, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are the assured picks for Pakistan. Like was the case against Ireland, England will opt for a much changed side from the Tests with captain Eoin Morgan leading the way. The hosts are likely to push Tom Banton into the firing line with James Vince absent. One expects more changes and new combinations being tried out with the England batting as even Jason Roy has been ruled out of the series due to injury. Morgan and Jonny Bairstow will be required to a majority of the heavy lifting with bat while David Williey will be tasked with leading an able attack comprising Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. However, at Old Trafford all plans or permutations and combinations could go out of the window if rain plays havoc.

England Team News

With Jason Roy ruled out in the eleventh hour, Morgan will need to call up with the likes of David Malan and Joe Denly to support him in the middle order. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan are sure shot picks and one of Tom Curran or Saqib Mahmood will be picked.

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Pakistan Team News

The return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could mean that both Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf have to sit out. The management can go for Wahab Riaz and pick either of the youngsters ahead of Mohammad Amir. They will also want to give Naseem Shah a go at some point in the series. Babar's other selection headache will be between Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

Babar AzamEngland vs Pakistan 2020England vs Pakistan T20 Live Cricket ScoreEngland vs Pakistan T20 Live ScoreEngland vs Pakistan T20Ieoin morganMoeen Ali

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more