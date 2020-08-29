England vs Pakistan 2020, Live Cricket Score, First T20I at Manchester, Highlights: As it happened
England vs Pakistan 2020, Live Cricket Score, First T20I at Manchester, latest updates: TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and England will bat first. The conditions are overcast and there is rain expected.
Well this was coming. The rain had been coming down for a bit but the downpour becomes too much and the players are now trudging off. A familiar sight this summer. Let's hope it isn't for too long, this break!
23:48 (IST)
And another wicket falls! Lewis Gregory is stumped by Rizwan off Imad's bowling and England are in some trouble here. A collapse in the second part of the innings has left them in trouble.
23:42 (IST)
WICKET! Ali has to depart thanks to some good wicketkeeping by Rizwan. He thinly edges one off Shadab that Rizwan manages to hold onto on the second attempt. England five down now.
23:40 (IST)
FOUR! New man Moeen Ali starts off with a boundary by dancing down the ground and slamming one through the covers. But the over ends well for Pakistan as Morgan is trapped plumb by Iftikhar Ahmed. England 4 down now.
23:35 (IST)
OUT! Banton finally departs, top edging one to extra cover and Shadab gets his man. But what a knock it was from the young opener. England have a platform on which to build on now.
23:30 (IST)
FOUR, SIX! Banton first scoops one for a boundary and then repeats the same shot but manages to get it to go all the way. He's been seriously impressive so far but almost manages to play one on to his stumps too! 100 is now up for the hosts.
23:25 (IST)
Banton brings up his maiden T20I half-century with a single on the off side. That's his first 50 in his 4th T20I and he will be keen to kick on and score a few more now. Morgan, meanwhile, continues his onslaught by pulling Imad for a six. Banton gets in on the action, driving one over long-on. Pakistan need more wickets at this point!
23:22 (IST)
Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new man in and gets off the mark with a classic reverse sweep that runs past short third man and away to the boundary! That's some way to start your innings. England are 79-2 with 10 overs gone.
23:19 (IST)
SIX, SIX, OUT! Banton manages to get back-to-back sixes off Shadab Khan towards the long-on region. He then plays one straight to the fielder and Malan, for some reason, hares down the ground when no single was on and is easily run out.
23:16 (IST)
FOUR, FOUR! Banton first gets away a scoop shot nicely for a boundary before Malan ends the over with a well hit shot through the off-side. They're finally getting going now, these two.
23:09 (IST)
SIX! Shadab Khan gets welcomed to the crease by Banton with a huge six over deep mid-wicket. He then follows that with a single and and the rest of the over goes relatively well for the spinner. Still 9 runs from it though.
22:40 (IST)
FOUR! Banton gets the first boundary of the match as Shaheen Shah Afridi strays onto the pads. Banton flicks one past fine leg who is inside the ring and England are up and away. 7-1 after 2 overs.
22:35 (IST)
OUT! Bairstow plays one back straight to Imad Wasim and the bowler just about hangs on to a good low catch and Pakistan have an early breakthrough. What a start for the visitors.
22:04 (IST)
21:44 (IST)
Weather update: It's very overcast at Old Trafford at the moment. Not raining presently but the covers are on as a precautionary measure.
23:52 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
This could spice it up real nice
It has stopped raining. We're very much in 5-overs a side territory here. If you're VERY good, we might get 6.
Ben Stokes' father has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer recently. Hence, Ben Stokes missed out on the final two Tests of the England-Pakistan series. "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," said Stokes in one of his interviews. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view," the all-rounder added further.
00:56 (IST)
We are now losing overs due to the match not resuming. At this point the match needs to resume at 9:19 PM local time - or 1:49 AM IST - for a five-over second innings which is less than an hour away. Getting the ground ready could take up to 45 minutes. Things don't look to bright right now.
00:26 (IST)
Nothing much to update here as the rain continues to pour down. At this rate, England's innings will be over soon and Pakistan will have a DLS target to chase... assuming the match resumes.
00:14 (IST)
The rain has not stopped at Old Trafford. If this carries on then overs will soon be lost in the game. Things don't look too good for the game at this point but fingers crossed.
23:52 (IST)
21:39 (IST)
Not raining right now!
You probably want to know what the weather’s like in Manchester, don’t you? Well here you go. Currently dry. Think we’ll get some sort of game. But we may also get a shower or two. pic.twitter.com/yM763QqF7g
01:12 (IST)
This could spice it up real nice
01:07 (IST)
Some good news finally?
01:00 (IST)
Ben Stokes' father has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer recently. Hence, Ben Stokes missed out on the final two Tests of the England-Pakistan series. "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," said Stokes in one of his interviews. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view," the all-rounder added further.
00:56 (IST)
We are now losing overs due to the match not resuming. At this point the match needs to resume at 9:19 PM local time - or 1:49 AM IST - for a five-over second innings which is less than an hour away. Getting the ground ready could take up to 45 minutes. Things don't look to bright right now.
00:26 (IST)
Nothing much to update here as the rain continues to pour down. At this rate, England's innings will be over soon and Pakistan will have a DLS target to chase... assuming the match resumes.
00:14 (IST)
The rain has not stopped at Old Trafford. If this carries on then overs will soon be lost in the game. Things don't look too good for the game at this point but fingers crossed.
23:52 (IST)
21:39 (IST)
Not raining right now!
Team Rankings