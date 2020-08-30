England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Manchester: Morgan, Malan Give Eng Win
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I at Manchester, Latest Updates: ENGLAND WIN! David Malan, who went past his half-century, finishes things off fittingly. A big total but England have done it in their own style, finishing with five balls and five wickets to spare. England 1, Pakistan 0.
Babar Azam rues Pakistan's poor display with the ball, and says it's difficult when the main bowler (Amir) is injured. Morgan, obviously, is the Man of the Match. England 1, Pakistan 0.
22:18 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:45 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
21:19 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
22:32 (IST)
22:18 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:45 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
21:19 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
22:32 (IST)
22:18 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:45 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
21:19 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
20:58 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
20:32 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
20:24 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Manchester: Morgan, Malan Give Eng Win
Pakistan vs England (T20)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (T20)
2nd T20I T20, Old Trafford, Manchester, 30 August, 2020
Pakistan
195/4
(20.0) RR 0.0
England
199/5
(19.1) RR 0.0
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
22:32 (IST)
22:18 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:45 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
21:19 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
20:58 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:53 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
20:32 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
20:28 (IST)
20:24 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
Team Rankings