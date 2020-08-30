England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Manchester: Morgan, Malan Give Eng Win

Babar Azam rues Pakistan's poor display with the ball, and says it's difficult when the main bowler (Amir) is injured. Morgan, obviously, is the Man of the Match. England 1, Pakistan 0.

ENGLAND WIN! David Malan, who went past his half-century, finishes things off fittingly. A big total but England have done it in their own style, finishing with five balls and five wickets to spare. England 1, Pakistan 0.

Twist? Rauf gets Morgan. Stunning knock of 66 from just 33 balls. Strike rate 200, has killed the chase. Morgan hit this one straight to deep square.

Morgan gets to his half-century with a six and England continue to cruise. Malan is giving him good company too. Pakistan clueless.

Morgan loves those sixes. Third one in the innings for him already. Add three fours to it, and England now only require 66 off 42. Morgan on 45 off 24.

Eoin Morgan isn't holding back. He has already smashed a six and a four, and England are keeping up with the run rate. 10 overs done, England 94/2.

REVIEW! Almost three wickets for Shadab Khan. Morgan is struck on the pads, Pakistan are convinced. But impact is umpire's call. Missed the wicket by a whisker there.

WICKET! Two in two. Shadab strikes again, this time Banton is gone. Slider on the stumps, Banton too goes for the sweep and misses. That's plumb. He reviews the decision in vain, Banton has to go. England 66/2. Review retained as impact was umpire's call.

WICKET! Right after the Power Play, Pakistan bring on Shadab Khan and he strikes big. Bairstow looks to sweep this loopy ball and gets a top edge to short fine leg. Top knock but this wicket brings Pakistan back. 66/1.

England have bossed the Power Play. Bairstow is on song while Tom Banton is giving him good support. Some worry for Pakistan with Mohammad Amir having some injury concern on his leg. The physio attends to him in the sixth over, which he somehow manages to complete. England 65/0 in 6.

SIX! Amir bowls it into the body of Bairstow who has slapped it over long leg for a maximum. Fantastic start to the over.

FOUR! poor start from Amir. He begins with a slower delivery on the hips, Bairstow helps it along the way with a neat little tickle, goes fine beating the fielder at 45

Four! this is excellent batting. The pair have found ways to score against Imad. Bairstow moves across, kneels down and sweeps it over backward square, no one in the deep to stop that

SIX! A reverse swat from Tom Banton and that's gone for a six. What a hit! Imad Wasim can do very little about that.

End of the Pakistan innings here in the second T20I with the score at 195/4. Some fantastic batting by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez has given the bowlers a good score to defend. Can Eoin Morgan and co chase it down against Pakistan's able bowling attack?

OUT! Caught by Morgan!! Some respite for Curran. He's had a horror day but has a wicket to show. A fine innings from Hafeez comes to an end. Slower full delivery and Hafeez wanted to go over extra cover, but he was a tad early into the shot and only managed a toe-end. Hafeez gone for 69

SIX! Short from Jordan and Hafeez has done what he has been doing well all afternoon - pulled it front of square for a huge maximum!

18 overs down and Pakistan's moved along at very good pace almost all through the innings. Mohammad Hafeez has continued the good work of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. 12 runs of Mahmood's over has taken them to 177/3. Can they get 200 with 2 overs to go?

FOUR! Hafeez continues peppering that long-off fence.. That's the third boundary off Mahmood that has gone in that direction. Slower ball that sits up outside off, Hafeez flat-bats it straight of mid-off and with the fielder inside the ring, it was easy pickings

Saqib Mahmood comes back into the attack and Mohammad Hafeez finds the fence at fine leg with a deft paddle of the second delivery of the over and brings up his half-century of 26 deliveries. Fist pump from Hafeez, he's delighted.

OUT! Shoaib Malik's brief stay in the middle is over. He looks to go over cover against Jordan but has drilled it into the hands of Eoin Morgan. Pakistan are 163/3 in the 17th over.

FOUR, Malik joins the act. Jordan misses the yorker and bowls a juicy full ball on off-stump, Malik clears his front leg and opens the bat face to loft it over mid-off, couple of bounces and into the fence