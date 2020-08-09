Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020 | Shan Masood, Chris Woakes Move Up in ICC Rankings

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood and England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Sunday took giants strides in the latest ICC rankings after the conclusion of Manchester Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.

IANS |August 9, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020 | Shan Masood, Chris Woakes Move Up in ICC Rankings

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood and England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Sunday took giants strides in the latest ICC rankings after the conclusion of Manchester Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.

Left-hander Masood's knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam.

Man of the match Woakes progressed 18 places to 78th position after featuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler that guided England to a three-wicket win. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to seventh position in the list of all-rounders.

Buttler's innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

In the bowlers' list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

For England, Stuart Broad remains in third position after taking six wickets in the match, but closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer's four wickets helped him advance two places to 37th in the list.

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth at 140.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more