England vs Pakistan 2020 | Shan Masood, Chris Woakes Move Up in ICC Rankings
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood and England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Sunday took giants strides in the latest ICC rankings after the conclusion of Manchester Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.
England vs Pakistan 2020 | Shan Masood, Chris Woakes Move Up in ICC Rankings
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood and England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Sunday took giants strides in the latest ICC rankings after the conclusion of Manchester Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings