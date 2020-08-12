Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Atherton Defends Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali Ahead of 2nd Test

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton defended under-fire Pakistan captain Azhar Ali ahead of the second Test starting Thursday at Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Atherton Defends Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali Ahead of 2nd Test

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton defended under-fire Pakistan captain Azhar Ali ahead of the second Test starting Thursday at Southampton.

Atherton urged Azhar not to think about the criticism he received after Pakistan lost the first Test at Manchester but rather to focus on the positives from that game.

"The first thing to say would be how well Pakistan played for majority of the game. When you lose a game like that, a game which you are expected to win, it is easy to focus on the last bit of the game, which didn't go well. But if you look at the entire game, Pakistan played really well," said Atherton while talking to Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas.

Also Read: Ben Stokes the Best Cricketer in the World, Will be a Massive Miss - Ollie Pope

"So I would not discount that and if you are going to focus on Azhar Ali and the performance, don't forget that for majority of the game Pakistan played really well.

"That's what I would be focusing on as a captain. If I was in Azhar Ali's shoes, I would be focusing on all the good things that Pakistan did and not concentrate on the negative stuff at all."

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had himself stated that Azhar missed a trick during England's fourth innings that ultimately led to the defeat.

"Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned," Akram told Sky Sports after the conclusion of first Test.

Also Read: England Players Must Raise Game in Ben Stokes' Absence, says Sibley

"When (Chris) Woakes came in, there were no bouncers, no short deliveries, they let him settle down and runs were coming easy.

"Once the partnership got going, nothing happened - the turn didn't happen, swing didn't happen - and Buttler and Woakes just took the game away," he added.

(With agency inputs)

Azhar AliEngland cricket teamEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020Michael AthertonPakistan cricket team

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more