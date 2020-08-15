England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Urges Use of Pink Ball to Avoid Bad Light Problems
Only 40.2 overs were possible on the second day which was called off at 6:27pm due to bad light, leaving the pace duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad frustrated as Pakistan reached 223 for 9 at stumps on Friday.
England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Urges Use of Pink Ball to Avoid Bad Light Problems
Only 40.2 overs were possible on the second day which was called off at 6:27pm due to bad light, leaving the pace duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad frustrated as Pakistan reached 223 for 9 at stumps on Friday.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings