Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Allegedly Breaches Biosecurity Protocol

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has allegedly breached the biosecurity protocol that is in place at Southampton for the England Test series.

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Allegedly Breaches Biosecurity Protocol

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has allegedly breached the biosecurity protocol that is in place at Southampton for the England Test series.

Hafeez, who isn't part of the Test side but is there for the three-match T20I series, breached the protocols when he posed for a picture with a member of the public.

"Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine," he posted on Twitter along with a picture of him and a fan.

Players are permitted to use the golf course adjacent to the Rose Bowl in Southampton but have been told not to interact with members of the public.

The ECB is aware of the breach and are currently considering what appropriate action would be. If Hafeez is deemed to have broken protocols, he will have to self-isolate in his hotel room for five days and test negative for the coronavirus twice.

This isn't the only time that Hafeez has courted controversy in recent times due to the coronavirus. He had tested positive for the virus before flying out to UK.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Jordan Cox Scores 238*, Takes Photo With Fans, Gets Dropped for Breaching COVID Protocols

However, he then took a private test that came negative but still had to return two more negative tests before being allowed to depart Pakistan.

Kent batsman Jordan Cox was dropped from the County side for breaching the protocols in place when he too posed with a member of the public for a photograph.

During England's series against West Indies, pacer Jofra Archer had broken the protocols when he decided to return home between the tour after the first Test, an act that saw him dropped from the side for the second Test.

biosecure bubbleEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020mohammad hafeezPakistan cricket team

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more