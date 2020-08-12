England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Allegedly Breaches Biosecurity Protocol

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has allegedly breached the biosecurity protocol that is in place at Southampton for the England Test series.
Hafeez, who isn't part of the Test side but is there for the three-match T20I series, breached the protocols when he posed for a picture with a member of the public.
"Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine," he posted on Twitter along with a picture of him and a fan.
Players are permitted to use the golf course adjacent to the Rose Bowl in Southampton but have been told not to interact with members of the public.
The ECB is aware of the breach and are currently considering what appropriate action would be. If Hafeez is deemed to have broken protocols, he will have to self-isolate in his hotel room for five days and test negative for the coronavirus twice.
This isn't the only time that Hafeez has courted controversy in recent times due to the coronavirus. He had tested positive for the virus before flying out to UK.
However, he then took a private test that came negative but still had to return two more negative tests before being allowed to depart Pakistan.
Kent batsman Jordan Cox was dropped from the County side for breaching the protocols in place when he too posed with a member of the public for a photograph.
During England's series against West Indies, pacer Jofra Archer had broken the protocols when he decided to return home between the tour after the first Test, an act that saw him dropped from the side for the second Test.
