Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Placed in Isolation after Breaching Bio-secure Bubble

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was on Wednesday placed in isolation after he breached the bio-secure bubble created by the England Cricket Board.

PTI |August 12, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Placed in Isolation after Breaching Bio-secure Bubble

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was on Wednesday placed in isolation after he breached the bio-secure bubble, created by the England Cricket Board for the ongoing series between the two teams.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the team management decided to isolate him until he returns a negative COVID-19 test.

The Board said that Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. He was photographed with a member of the public and posted the picture on his social media account.

”It was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test,” PCB said in its statement.

Also Read: Pakistan Name Unchanged Squad for Second Test at Southampton

”The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone.”

PCB confirmed that Hafeez had undergone a Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected on Thursday.

It said the team management had updated the England Cricket Board of its decision. Hafeez was among players who had tested positive before travelling to England.

He then created an embarrassing situation for the PCB when he privately got himself tested and the result was negative which he posted on his Twitter account.

Also Read: Uncapped Ollie Robinson in England Squad for Second Test

He returned two more negative tests before being permitted to travel to the UK. The ECB is taking any breach of the biosecurity protocol very seriously.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped for the second Test against West Indies after he also breached the biosecurity bubble by going to his apartment in Brighton.

Hafeez, a veteran allrounder has in the past also got himself into trouble with his statements on Pakistan cricket and selection matters.

bio secure bubblecricketcricket newsEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020mohammad hafeezSouthampton

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more