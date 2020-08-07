Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Ollie Pope Half-century Keeps Pakistan at Bay in Morning Session

Buttler rode his luck early in the session but found some scoring shots in the half-hour before lunch, picking up his own tempo and that of the innings.

Reuters |August 7, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Ollie Pope Half-century Keeps Pakistan at Bay in Morning Session

Ollie Pope scored a second successive half-century but could not push on as England moved to 159 for five at lunch on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday.

The home side still trail Pakistan's first innings total by 167 runs with the visitors into the bowlers as Chris Woakes (15 not out) looks to stabilise the innings with a battling Jos Buttler (38 not out from 106 balls).

Pope (62) had looked relatively assured as he moved to his fifth Test half-century. However, the threat from Pakistan’s seamers is ever-present and 17-year-old Naseem Shah got a delivery to rise sharply off a length, catching the bat and providing a catch for Shadab Khan in the gully.

Buttler rode his luck early in the session but found some scoring shots in the half-hour before lunch, picking up his own tempo and that of the innings.

England resumed the third day on 92 for four having recovered from 12 for three late on the second day.

The decision to select an extra seamer with all-rounder Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in the Test due to a quad injury has seen Woakes coming in at number seven, providing a long tail for the home side.

Pakistan posted 326 in their first innings after a rain-hit first day of the Test, with opener Shan Masood contributing 156, his third century in as many Test innings.

England vs Pakistan 2020Jos ButtlerMohammad AbbasNaseem ShahOllie PopeShaheen Afridi

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more