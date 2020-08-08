Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020 | Pacer Ollie Robinson Added to England's Bio-Secure Bubble

Robinson, who has picked 244 wickets in 57 first-class games, has previously been a part of the England Test squad but is yet to make his Test debut.

IANS |August 8, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020 | Pacer Ollie Robinson Added to England's Bio-Secure Bubble

Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from the Sussex squad for their upcoming Bob Willis Trophy game against Kent, starting Saturday at Canterbury, after he was asked to join the England national side.

"He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men's behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan," a tweet on England Cricket's Twitter handle said.

Robinson, who has picked 244 wickets in 57 first-class games, has previously been a part of the England Test squad but is yet to make his Test debut.

ENGLAND VS PAKISTAN FULL COVERAGE

In the ongoing Test at Old Trafford, England are playing a four-pronged pace attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

England previously won the three-match Test series against West Indies 2-1 and Joe Root's men are currently chasing a target of 277 against Pakistan in the first Test after Pakistan put up 326 in the first innings to which England were shot out for 219.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Malik Expected to Join Pakistan Squad on August 15

In the second essay, the tourists were bundled out for just 169, leaving the hosts to chase 277 for victory.

England vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020ollie robinson

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more