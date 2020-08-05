Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Lose Two Early Wickets as England Take Control at Lunch

Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 53 for two under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first test against England on Wednesday.

Reuters |August 5, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Lose Two Early Wickets as England Take Control at Lunch

MANCHESTER: Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 53 for two under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first test against England on Wednesday.

Ali was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Chris Woakes, a poor start to the series for one of Pakistan’s key batsman, as the hosts kept a disciplined line and length after being asked to field first at Old Trafford.

Opener Shan Masood (27 not out) and Babar Azam (4 not out) will resume in the second session, seeking to put some pressure back on the home bowlers, who beat the bat with regularity.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed the first scalp, bowling Abid Ali (16) with a superb delivery that nipped back at the opener, who pushed halfway forward.

Archer had pegged Ali back in his previous over with some short balls that left the batsman tentative to get onto the front foot, which proved his undoing.

Also Read: Pakistan Win The Toss and Elect to Bat in First Test at Old Trafford

England have named an unchanged side from the one that defeated West Indies by 269 runs last week, though key all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to be used much with the ball due to a quad injury.

Pakistan have gone with three seam bowlers, including young firebrands Shaheen Afridi, 20, and Naseem Shah, 17, who are likely to play a key role in the series with their pace and movement.

They have also selected the leg-spin duo of Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah, and with the wicket already showing some sign of wear, they could be crucial in the fourth innings if Pakistan can get enough runs.

The tourists last won a test series in England in 1996, though three of the five since have been drawn, including their last two visits in 2016 and 2018.

1st Testcricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020old TraffordPakistan cricket team

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more