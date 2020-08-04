Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Name Squad for First England Test at Manchester

On Monday, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations for the England series, said the team was in good form and ready to play.

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Name Squad for First England Test at Manchester

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-member squad for the first Test against England which begins on August 5 in Manchester.

Pakistan is the second Test team, after West Indies, to tour England this summer. They will play three Tests, the first beginning on Wednesday, and three T20 Internationals in bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton.

Picking from a 20-strong group, seamers Faheem Ashraf, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz were the unfortunate ones to have been dropped for the first Test. However, Pakistan's pace battery is still quite strong, with Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohail Khan all selected.

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is included along with current wicketkeeping incumbent Mohammad Rizwan, while there is space for three spinners in Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti.

On Monday, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations for the England series, said the team was in good form and ready to play.

“We started after three months from scratch, which has been good so far,” Misbah said while speaking through a video link.

While noting that this was an opportunity for young bowlers to exhibit their skills, he said that the Pakistani bowlers lacked experience when compared to their counterparts.

SQUAD: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

England vs Pakistan 2020England vs Pakistan Testsmanchester testpakistanSarfaraz AhmedWahab Riaz

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more