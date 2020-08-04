The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-member squad for the first Test against England which begins on August 5 in Manchester.
Pakistan is the second Test team, after West Indies, to tour England this summer. They will play three Tests, the first beginning on Wednesday, and three T20 Internationals in bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton.
Picking from a 20-strong group, seamers Faheem Ashraf, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz were the unfortunate ones to have been dropped for the first Test. However, Pakistan's pace battery is still quite strong, with Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohail Khan all selected.
Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is included along with current wicketkeeping incumbent Mohammad Rizwan, while there is space for three spinners in Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti.
On Monday, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations for the England series, said the team was in good form and ready to play.
“We started after three months from scratch, which has been good so far,” Misbah said while speaking through a video link.
While noting that this was an opportunity for young bowlers to exhibit their skills, he said that the Pakistani bowlers lacked experience when compared to their counterparts.
SQUAD: Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Name Squad for First England Test at Manchester
On Monday, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations for the England series, said the team was in good form and ready to play.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings