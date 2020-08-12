England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Name Unchanged Squad for Second Test at Southampton

Pakistan have named an unchanged squad for the second Test of the three-match series against England starting in Southampton on Thursday (August 13).
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq had previously insisted his side can "fight back" from their agonising defeat by England in time for the second Test.
The tourists, following six months on the sidelines because of the coronavirus, were on course to go 1-0 up in the three-match series after dominating the majority of the first Test at Old Trafford.
But Pakistan were undone by a stand of 139 between Jos Buttler (75) and player-of-the-match Chris Woakes, who guided the hosts to a three-wicket win with 84 not out on Saturday.
Having played so well in a losing cause, fears have been expressed over Pakistan's morale.
Misbah, however, in a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website, wrote. "It's easy to curse yourself when you've lost.
"But, we should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game.
"We will do our best to come back in this series, which I really believe this team is capable of doing."
"They counter-attacked well and there was a bit of inexperience -– and even panic –- in the team that cost us," he said.
"We still need to improve, of course, but overall we fought really well against a top team in our first international fixture for six months."
Squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah.
(With AFP inputs)
