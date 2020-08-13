England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Recovers to 62/1 Before Rain Forces Early Lunch, Fawad Alam Returns
Jimmy Anderson trapped Masood lbw off the 14th ball of the innings to leave Pakistan on 6-1, and the seamers kept the pressure on in the opening session after being made to bowl first under overcast skies.
England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan Recovers to 62/1 Before Rain Forces Early Lunch, Fawad Alam Returns
Jimmy Anderson trapped Masood lbw off the 14th ball of the innings to leave Pakistan on 6-1, and the seamers kept the pressure on in the opening session after being made to bowl first under overcast skies.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings