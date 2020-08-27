Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

2ND INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

109/8 (10.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC*

107/2 (8.2)

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC need 3 runs in 10 balls at 1.8 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan's Babar Facing Turnaround Challenge in England T20Is

While none of England's Test side will feature on Friday, with the hosts maintaining separate red and white-ball squads in a Covid-19 hit season, Babar will be facing the very different demands of T20 cricket in Manchester.

AFP |August 27, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan's Babar Facing Turnaround Challenge in England T20Is

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will try to overcome a quick change in formats in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against England at Old Trafford on Friday.

Babar, the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, featured throughout during Pakistan's 1-0 loss to England in a three-Test series only completed on Tuesday -- where he was 63 not out at the finish of a drawn match in Southampton.

While none of England's Test side will feature on Friday, with the hosts maintaining separate red and white-ball squads in a Covid-19 hit season, Babar will be facing the very different demands of T20 cricket in Manchester.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020, First T20I, Old Trafford Preview: Experienced Pakistan Look to Stop Dominant England

"It's really difficult to come from red-ball to white-ball," Babar told reporters on Thursday.

"We only got one day for practice, yesterday we had a little bit with the white ball. It's all in the mindset, we hope that we will come up with a good performance."

Pakistan, however, do have white-ball specialists in their tour squad, with Babar adding: "But T20 specific players have been practising so the aim is to win the series.

"We will not take England lightly. They have good white-ball players."

- 'Fab Five' -

Babar's 69 during Pakistan's three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford earlier this month was his fifth successive half-century at that level, with his previous five matches yielding four hundreds.

That innings prompted former England captain Nasser Hussain to proclaim Babar was now among the world's leading batsmen.

"They keep going on about the 'Fab Four (India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Joe Root) -- it's the 'Fab Five' and Babar Azam is in that," Hussain said.

Also Read: 'Such a Pity' - How Sensational Mohammad Amir Paid Hefty Price for Spot Fixing Scandal

Babar, while "disappointed I didn't do what I set out to do in the Test series", where he scored 195 runs, with two fifties, at an impressive average of nearly 49, said he did not feel under a crushing weight of expectation given all the praise that had come his way.

"There's no pressure, I will just play my natural game," insisted Babar, who has scored 1,471 T20 international runs at an impressive average of 50.72, second only to Kohli's 50.80, with a top score of 97 not out in a 58-ball innings against the West Indies in 2018.

"I definitely have a game-plan, I want to spend more time at the crease so that my team will get more runs."

By contrast, England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has long been a limited overs specialist, with the 33-year-old Irishman playing the last of his 16 Tests in 2012.

The pair were once team-mates in the Twenty20 Pakistan Super League, and England's 50-over World Cup winning captain was in no doubt of Babar's talent.

"He's a fantastic player, I played with him at Karachi Kings a couple of years ago," said Morgan, who averages nearly 31 from 89 Twenty20 internationals, with a highest score of 91 from 41 balls against New Zealand in 2019.

"He's a guy very early in his cricketing career but he has achieved quite a lot doing the simple things extremely well."

Babar AzamEngland vs Pakistan 2020England vs Pakistan T20Iseoin morgan

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more