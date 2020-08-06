Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

92/4 (28.0)

England trail by 234 runs with 6 wickets remaining

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shan Masood Emulates Saeed Anwar With Brilliant Ton at Manchester

Saeed Anwar, who was one of the best strokemakers of his time, was the last Pakistani opener to reach the three-figure mark in England.

Cricketnext Staff |August 6, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
England vs Pakistan 2020: Shan Masood Emulates Saeed Anwar With Brilliant Ton at Manchester

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings of the first Test, against England at Old Trafford managed to emulate the legendary Saeed Anwar.

When left-handed opening batsmen Shan Masood brought up his fourth Test century on the second day of the first Test at Manchester, it brought an end to a 24-year wait for Pakistani cricket.

Saeed Anwar, who was one of the best strokemakers of his time, was the last Pakistani opener to reach the three-figure mark in England.

Anwar had scored a majestic 176 at the top of the order to help Pakistan take a big lead in the third Test at The Oval in London in a match played in August 1996. His efforts helping a strong Pakistan team register a 9-wicket win.

Since then Pakistan has toured England 5 times but the openers on those tours had failed to register a ton. The young Masood on Thursday was a paragon of discipline and class as he batted through a tough period to take Pakistan out of a difficult situation.

With the English bowlers picking up early wickets, Masood struck a 105-run partnership with spinner Shadab Khan to help Pakistan get to a score in excess of 300. With wickets falling towards the end of the innings, Masood changed gears with ease to bring up his maiden Test 150 as well. He was finally dismissed for 156 immediately after the tea break.

The 319-ball knock was studded with 18 boundaries and two massive sixes.

