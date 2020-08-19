England vs Pakistan 2020: Test Players Left Out of England's Squad for Pakistan T20Is
England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, with selectors leaving out players from the test squad in the ongoing series against the Asian side.
