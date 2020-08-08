Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020 | We Never Give Up, It's Hard to Stop Believing After Last Summer: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root said he never lost hope even when England slipped to 117 for 5 chasing 277 in the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester.

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
From that position, Chris Woakes ( 84*) and Jos Buttler (75) bailed England out to set up a three-wicket win. Root said England never give up and had the belief they can win from any position.

"This was a brilliant chase. Credit to Pakistan for some brilliant cricket over the last four days, and the way we approached the day, and the partnership between Woakesy and Jos Buttler was fantastic. I thought they were very clever in the way they approached it," he said in the post-match presentation.

"We knew it was going to take something special, and after last summer, it's really hard to stop believing. That's one strong trait of ours, that we have a lot of self-belief and we never give up, so I'm really proud of them."

Root was lavish in praise of Buttler, who was under pressure due to modest form with the bat.

"To be able to play as well as he did, it shows Buttler's character. It made sure that the new ball wasn't a factor, since he attacked the spinners. It has been frustrating to lose the 1st Test of the series all the time, but I couldn't be more proud of the character of the guys," said Root.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, meanwhile, likened Woakes and Buttler's partnership to Ben Stokes' heroics against Australia in the Ashes last year.

"Disappointing to be at the wrong end of it. Credit to Buttler, for taking the game on when we were comfortable and suddenly the pitch did nothing. They changed the momentum of the game and we had no reply. I give credit to the partnership between Woakes and Buttler, and it's tough to keep the boundaries dry. You have to give credit to the opposition," he said.

"This one is not far behind Ben Stokes innings against Australia because it was a tough situation. If this was played in a packed house, it would have been more enjoyable, but at least people watching these games on TV would be entertained."

Azhar said he was surprised there was no reverse swing, but pointed out that they lost the game with the bat in the second innings.

"It surprised me that there was no reverse-swing despite the ball being in good shape. We were patient and believed that we would get some reverse swing. We were rewarded with wickets for our discipline, but that partnership changed it all," he said.

"We had the opportunity to bat England out of the game in the second innings, but I think that's where we lost the game. Especially run-outs in Tests are unforgivable - a crime. This total was enough but we just weren't good enough this time."

