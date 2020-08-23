England vs Pakistan 2020: Zak Crawley's 267, James Anderson's Strikes Rattle Pakistan
Zak Crawley converted his maiden Test hundred into a superb innings of 267 on Saturday as England piled on the runs against Pakistan in their series finale at Southampton before James Anderson rocked the tourists with a late treble strike.
