England vs Pakistan 2021: Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli By a Mile in Race to 14 ODI Centuries

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest cricketer to reach 14 ODI centuries. He has surpassed a number of modern-day greats in the process, including Virat Kohli. Azam and Kohli are often compared in modern-day cricket. The 25-year-old does lack when it comes to consistency of King Kohli, but he is learning quickly.

Here is the chart:

81 - Babar Azam

82 - Meg Lanning

84 - Hashim Amla

98 - David Warner

103 - Virat Kohli

As numbers show, Kohli took 103 innings to reach 14 tons; however, Babar has been a lot quicker, taking just 81 innings to do so. Azam achieved this feat against England in the third ODI at Birmingham. He scored a mammoth 158 as Pakistan posted a score of 331/9 in the first innings.

Azam Smashes Records

Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form with a brilliant 158, his highest one-day international score, as the tourists tried to deny England a series sweep at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Azam’s 14th century in 83 matches at this level was the centrepiece of Pakistan’s 331-9 after they lost the toss.

Together with Mohammad Rizwan (74) he shared a stand of 179 — Pakistan’s highest for any wicket in an ODI against England — after adding with opener Imam-ul-Haq (56).

Azam’s innings was also the highest individual score in a 50-over ODI at Edgbaston with New Zealand’s Glenn Turner, scoring 171 in a 60-over World Cup match against East Africa in 1975 and England’s Robin Smith making 167 against Australia in a 55-over match in 1993.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse dismissed both Azam and Rizwan before collecting some late wickets as Pakistan hit out for a return of 5-61.

Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, had been dismissed for nought and 19 by fast bowler Saqib Mahmood as England — who had to change their entire squad for this three-match following a Covid-19 outbreak within their camp — went 2-0 up

(With agencies)

