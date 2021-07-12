England vs Pakistan 2021: England Footballers Are Absolute Legends, Says Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has sympathised with football counterparts, saying that Three Lions are already legends and their best years maybe ahead of them. England lost the Euro Final as they were beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout. The finishing of the game was painful for England fans who went on a rampage after the game, hitting Italian fans within the stadium premises.

“They’ll be absolutely devastated, no doubt," Stokes said. “But what they’ve managed to achieve is incredible. The nation has been completely captured by what they’ve done on the field."

“Obviously everyone in the nation would have loved to see England win, but just watching the games you feel a real connection to the team. The way Gareth Southgate has led, the way Gareth Southgate speaks… I think he’s been phenomenal in everything he’s done.

He added that he is proud of the players and knows how it feels playing an international sport himself.

“Us as a national team, albeit in a different sport, we’re just incredibly proud of what they managed to do.

“It’s such a young team full of talent that the sky is the limit for them. There’s so many more years ahead, so many more tournaments to go and prove themselves in. But in my eyes and everybody else’s eyes in this changing room, they are absolute legends already."

England Look to Sweep Pakistan

World Cup winners England, who have revealed their bench-strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string side, will look to seal the three-ODI series against Pakistan here on Tuesday. The English team, comprising some fringe players and discards, that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gathered after three players and four members of support staff of the original squad had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series, has surprised many with a clinical performance against Pakistan.

