England vs Pakistan 2021: England Footballers Are Absolute Legends, Says Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has sympathised with football counterparts, saying that Three Lions are already legends and their best years maybe ahead of them. England lost the Euro Final as they were beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout. The finishing of the game was painful for England fans who went on a rampage after the game, hitting Italian fans within the stadium premises.
England Look to Sweep Pakistan
World Cup winners England, who have revealed their bench-strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string side, will look to seal the three-ODI series against Pakistan here on Tuesday. The English team, comprising some fringe players and discards, that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gathered after three players and four members of support staff of the original squad had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series, has surprised many with a clinical performance against Pakistan.
