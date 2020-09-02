England vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Manchester Live Updates: Billings Falls to Wahab

England vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Manchester Live Updates: WICKET! Billings falls to Wahab. Slogs across and gets an edge to third man. Pakistan still ahead as they're striking at regular intervals. England need 65 from 34.

Preview: England are in with a golden chance to win their sixth T20I series on the trot, having a lead of 1-0 over Pakistan in the ongoing series. On Tuesday, the two teams will meet again, and hosts England will look to extend their winning run on the tour, where they haven't lost a single match. Putting things into perspective further, it has been over two years since England lost a T20I series and they appear primed to add to their winning streak. With the first match having been washed out, Pakistan, the current No.4-ranked side in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the potent England batting order in a bid to level the series. After their bowling fell short in the second T20I with Mohammad Amir getting injured, they might want to go in with veteran Wahab Riaz. Also, if they decide to give Shaheen Shah Afridi some rest, who has played all the matches on this tour, the 20-year-old Mohammad Hasnain might also be an option to consider. On the other hand, England would like to make changes in their weak-looking bowling attack and go in with David Willey, who was in senstional form against the Irish. While the first T20I had to be abandoned mid-way due to rain, the second was played under mostly clear skies and the forecast looks promising for the series finale as well. Another run-fest might be on the cards in Manchester.

Eoin Morgan (England captain): "The last two years in international cricket are my best numbers to date. That's great because if I can combine a little of that [form] with my experience, I think that will go a long way to winning games."

Babar Azam (Pakistan captain): "We stuck to our plans while batting, but we couldn't bowl well. Credit to Malan and Morgan for the way they played."