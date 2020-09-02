England vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Manchester Live Updates: Billings Falls to Wahab
England vs Pakistan Live Score & Updates of 3rd T20I Match: WICKET! Billings falls to Wahab. Slogs across and gets an edge to third man. Pakistan still ahead as they're striking at regular intervals. England need 65 from 34.
01:26 (IST)
Sam Billings keeps England going along with Moeen Ali. England need 79 from 42 - very gettable. Shaheen Afridi returns to the attack.
01:05 (IST)
PAKISTAN REVIEW. Banton is gone. Is that the game? Haris Rauf gets this to skid in and strikes Banton right in front. Huge huge wicket. Three reds on DRS. England 69 for 4.
01:00 (IST)
WICKET! Run out is the last thing England want. Captain Morgan is gone run out. Mix up after he hits to cover, induced by a superb fielding effort from Babar Azam. Banton sends Morgan back late, and he's out at the striker's end. England 65/3.
00:55 (IST)
Wickets or not, Banton is dealing in boundaries. Power Play is done and England are 54 for 2, with Banton scoring 42 of those.
00:42 (IST)
WICKET! Superb catch by Fakhar Zaman in the deep and Dawid Malan is gone. Slog sweep goes to deep mid wicket, Zaman times his jump perfectly and takes it. England 26/2.
00:34 (IST)
Banton's not bothering about the wickets. He's hit three boundaries off Imad Wasim, two through reverse sweeps. Game on!
00:28 (IST)
WICKET! Bairstow gone. Shaheen with a beautiful yorker. Bairstow misses it completely and it hits the base of off stump. England 1/1, just the start Pakistan wanted.
00:26 (IST)
Welcome back. Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton. Shaheen Afridi with the ball.
00:16 (IST)
No big hits of the final over but 9 runs all the same with Mohammad Hafeez top scoring with 86 not out. Pakistan finish with 190/4. Will it be enough on a flat wicket?
23:54 (IST)
SIX! Curran bowls a full toss, in the arc and Hafeez knows. He picks it up perfectly with a full swing of his hands and Curran's missed yorker ends up into cow corner
23:44 (IST)
OUT! Full, reversing back in, 140kph. Surely a 19-year-old debutant - even as good as Haider Ali's been - isn't meant to keep these out. Haider goes for 54.
23:39 (IST)
Hafeez's absolutely enjoying batting with the youngster and they're competing in a way. Hafeez steps out and lofts Rashid over his head for a maximum before a flat sweep in the gap at deep square leg gets him his second consecutive fifty! He's under pressure to perform and boy is he pulling out the stops. Pakistan are 130/2.
23:31 (IST)
Fifty! Haider Ali picks the short length and pulls it to square leg for a boundary and that's his half century. He's beaten both the sweepers on the boundary. Fantastic knock from the young man. Pakistan are 108/2 after 12 overs.
23:08 (IST)
SIX! Haider Ali's taken Lewis Gregory on first ball and picked him up from the legs and he's sent him into the stands for a 80m six. What a shot from the young man.
23:00 (IST)
Four and Four! Haider Ali's decided this is his show today in Old Trafford. He looks to pull hard but gets a streaky edge through to fine leg first before connecting with the pull and sends it past the short fine for a second consecutive boundary. Fantastic batting from the youngster on his debut. Pakistan 47/2 after 6 overs with the very experienced Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali in the middle.
22:52 (IST)
OUT! England strike again as Tom Curran goes through gates of Babar Azam and disturbs the wood work. Babar gone for 21 and Pakistan are 32/2.
Sam Billings keeps England going along with Moeen Ali. England need 79 from 42 - very gettable. Shaheen Afridi returns to the attack.
01:05 (IST)
PAKISTAN REVIEW. Banton is gone. Is that the game? Haris Rauf gets this to skid in and strikes Banton right in front. Huge huge wicket. Three reds on DRS. England 69 for 4.
01:00 (IST)
WICKET! Run out is the last thing England want. Captain Morgan is gone run out. Mix up after he hits to cover, induced by a superb fielding effort from Babar Azam. Banton sends Morgan back late, and he's out at the striker's end. England 65/3.
00:55 (IST)
Wickets or not, Banton is dealing in boundaries. Power Play is done and England are 54 for 2, with Banton scoring 42 of those.
00:42 (IST)
WICKET! Superb catch by Fakhar Zaman in the deep and Dawid Malan is gone. Slog sweep goes to deep mid wicket, Zaman times his jump perfectly and takes it. England 26/2.
Banton's not bothering about the wickets. He's hit three boundaries off Imad Wasim, two through reverse sweeps. Game on!
00:28 (IST)
WICKET! Bairstow gone. Shaheen with a beautiful yorker. Bairstow misses it completely and it hits the base of off stump. England 1/1, just the start Pakistan wanted.
00:26 (IST)
Welcome back. Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton. Shaheen Afridi with the ball.
00:16 (IST)
No big hits of the final over but 9 runs all the same with Mohammad Hafeez top scoring with 86 not out. Pakistan finish with 190/4. Will it be enough on a flat wicket?
00:10 (IST)
Another good over for Pakistan against Jordan. Hafeez started it off with a huge maximum before England fought back to dismiss Shadab. 11 of the over eventually takes Pakistan to 181/4.
00:03 (IST)
Mahmood bowls cross seam at Shadab and strays on the pads - the batsman's whacked it away with disdain four a boundary. Shadab and Hafeez ensured they didn't have any dots in the over which gets them 11 runs. Pakistan 170/3 after 18.
23:58 (IST)
11 of the Tom Curran over as Hafeez and Shadab work him around for five singles. Curran bounced back well to bowl a better line and length to end his spell. Pakistan 159/3 after 17.
23:54 (IST)
SIX! Curran bowls a full toss, in the arc and Hafeez knows. He picks it up perfectly with a full swing of his hands and Curran's missed yorker ends up into cow corner
23:53 (IST)
Slower off-cutter from Gregory and Hafeez picks it up, backing away, stepping out and slicing it straight back down the ground, splitting long-off and on in the process. Poor bowling from Gregory to end his spell as Shadab chops him through backward point for a second boundary of the over. Pakistan 148/3 after 16.
23:44 (IST)
OUT! Full, reversing back in, 140kph. Surely a 19-year-old debutant - even as good as Haider Ali's been - isn't meant to keep these out. Haider goes for 54.
23:39 (IST)
Hafeez's absolutely enjoying batting with the youngster and they're competing in a way. Hafeez steps out and lofts Rashid over his head for a maximum before a flat sweep in the gap at deep square leg gets him his second consecutive fifty! He's under pressure to perform and boy is he pulling out the stops. Pakistan are 130/2.
23:35 (IST)
Hafeez also making good use of the surface as he picks Tom Curran from outside the off stump for a maximum. Nine of the over takes Pakistan to 117/2.
23:31 (IST)
Fifty! Haider Ali picks the short length and pulls it to square leg for a boundary and that's his half century. He's beaten both the sweepers on the boundary. Fantastic knock from the young man. Pakistan are 108/2 after 12 overs.
23:25 (IST)
16 runs of Rashid's second over as Hafeez takes charge and smashes two sixes one after the other. Sweeps him through midwicket both times with the second landing outside the stadium. Pakistan are 100/2 after 11 overs.
23:20 (IST)
Haider Ali sticks to his attacking shots and mishits one but Sam Billings has not judged it well and it's given the youngster another boundary. Gregory and Morgan won't be happy. The over has costed them 7 and Pakistan are 84/2 after 10 overs.
23:15 (IST)
Haider Ali works the first three deliveries of the over for a couple of twos and a single before Hafeez pounces on a short one and hammers it away through point for four. Pakistan 77/2 after 9 overs.
23:12 (IST)
12 runs from that over including the six. Hafeez and Haider Ali batting brilliantly here and giving England quite a few headaches. After 8 overs, Pakistan are 66/2 and Adil Rashid is coming into the attack
23:08 (IST)
SIX! Haider Ali's taken Lewis Gregory on first ball and picked him up from the legs and he's sent him into the stands for a 80m six. What a shot from the young man.
23:06 (IST)
Seven runs from Curran's over as Hafeez joins the boundary hitting act with a crisp pull through midwicket. Three more singles other than that take Pakistan to 54/2 after 7 overs.
23:00 (IST)
Four and Four! Haider Ali's decided this is his show today in Old Trafford. He looks to pull hard but gets a streaky edge through to fine leg first before connecting with the pull and sends it past the short fine for a second consecutive boundary. Fantastic batting from the youngster on his debut. Pakistan 47/2 after 6 overs with the very experienced Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali in the middle.
22:56 (IST)
FOUR! Magnificent. Full and fired at Haider Ali's pads, who shows no mercy and whacks it with grace and flair over mid-wicket. Pakistan 37/2 after 5 overs.
22:52 (IST)
OUT! England strike again as Tom Curran goes through gates of Babar Azam and disturbs the wood work. Babar gone for 21 and Pakistan are 32/2.
Pakistan vs England (T20)
PLAY IN PROGRESS
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (T20)
3rd T20I T20, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020
Pakistan
190/4
(20.0) RR 0.0
England
127/5
(14.3) RR 0.0
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Shot!
Banton.
